Sept 6 Amid concerns about a lack of urgency in
preparations, the organisers of the 2015 Rugby World Cup in
England have replaced chief executive Paul Vaughan with the
director of sport at the London Olympics, Debbie Jevans.
Vaughan, who had been in charge at the organising committee
since early last year, "stepped down" by "mutual consent",
according to a statement from organisers England Rugby 2015
released late on Wednesday.
Jevans, who was formerly general secretary of the
International Tennis Federation (ITF), will take up her new role
in November after she has wrapped up her work at the ongoing
London Paralympics.
"I have spent the last decade planning and delivering the
world's two largest sporting events," she said. "This has been
an extraordinary journey and I am looking forward to putting my
experience and expertise in to delivering an exceptional Rugby
World Cup in 2015."
With just three years to go until the tournament begins, the
first major tasks for Jevans will be to select the venues,
formulate the match schedule and develop the ticketing
programme.
The appointment of Jevans was also welcomed by the
International Rugby Board (IRB), which owns the rights to
rugby's showpiece event through Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL).
"The successful delivery of one of the world's largest
sporting events is founded on a clear vision, partnership,
teamwork and strong leadership," IRB and RWCL chief Bernard
Lapasset said in a statement.
"As a driving force behind the exceptional London 2012
Olympic and Paralympic Games, Debbie certainly possesses all the
necessary attributes to drive the delivery of what promises to
be a special tournament."
