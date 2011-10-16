AUCKLAND Oct 17 South Africa's Craig Joubert
has been named to referee the rugby World Cup final between New
Zealand and France on Oct. 23 at Eden Park, tournament officials
said on Monday.
Joubert was in charge of the All Blacks' 20-6 victory over
Australia in the semi-final on Sunday.
It will be his first final and he becomes the second South
African, after Andre Watson, to take charge of the final match
of the global showcase.
"It is an enormous honour to get the final and I would like
to thank (International Rugby Board referees manager) Paddy
(O'Brien) and the committee for giving me the opportunity,"
Joubert said in a statement.
"I am now really looking forward to getting out there and
enjoying the occasion."
England's Wayne Barnes will referee the playoff for third
place between Australia and Wales on Friday.
