AUCKLAND Oct 7 French coach Marc Lievremont believes he has an international consensus to boot England out of the rugby World Cup.

France take on their old rivals in an Eden Park battle on Saturday with Lievremont saying he has had messages of support from several nations.

"We have the greatest respect for this (England) team," the Frenchman said ahead of the quarter-final.

"Of course the rivalry still exists between us, but when it comes to the English I think it exists with all the nations in the world, if I'm to believe all the messages of support from the New Zealanders, the Argentines and the Australians that we come across in the street.

"They are united against (England)."

Lievremont said, however, that this was also at the root of England's might.

"That's also what makes (England) strong," he said. "This ability to surpass themselves, to unite together against the rest of the world."

