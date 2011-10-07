By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 7 French coach Marc Lievremont
believes he has an international consensus to boot England out
of the rugby World Cup.
France take on their old rivals in an Eden Park battle on
Saturday with Lievremont saying he has had messages of support
from several nations.
"We have the greatest respect for this (England) team," the
Frenchman said ahead of the quarter-final.
"Of course the rivalry still exists between us, but when it
comes to the English I think it exists with all the nations in
the world, if I'm to believe all the messages of support from
the New Zealanders, the Argentines and the Australians that we
come across in the street.
"They are united against (England)."
Lievremont said, however, that this was also at the root of
England's might.
"That's also what makes (England) strong," he said. "This
ability to surpass themselves, to unite together against the
rest of the world."
