By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 20 As the eldest of eight
children, Marc Lievremont's robust style in coaching the French
rugby squad should perhaps surprise nobody.
His four-year reign has been seasoned by a no-nonsense,
authoritarian manner -- never more so than when he has felt 'Les
Bleus' have let him down.
Certainly, Lievremont is a man who demands to be followed,
and who feels comfortable scolding any who digress.
So far, so normal, it might be said.
That he has managed to use these tactics to cajole a
frequently volatile French outfit to the World Cup final in
Auckland, however, is nothing short of astonishing.
He has criticised his players before and throughout this
World Cup, labelling some of them "cowards" after losing to
Italy in last season's Six Nations and others "spoiled brats"
after last week's semi-final victory over Wales.
Players who disobeyed him by celebrating that
less-than-emphatic 9-8 win were publicly branded "undisciplined,
disobedient, sometimes selfish".
"They are always complaining, always whinging," he told
reporters, and at times his squad has appeared on the verge of
revolt.
Rumours of infighting and squabbling bubbled constantly
beneath the surface, while senior players have spoken out
against him.
Yet were his bickering rugby family to pull off a most
unlikely upset in Sunday's final against New Zealand at Eden
Park, critics will be silenced, scolded players salved and all
will be forgiven.
MOMENT OF TRUTH
Lievremont has just one game -- his final one in charge --
to seal his position in French rugby history.
He is likely to either be remembered as a controversial,
chaotic, sometimes eccentric gambler or feted a giant of French
sport.
Born to a French military man in 1968 in Dakar, Lievremont's
rugby pedigree is a fine one.
A flanker, and great tackler in the mould of Serge Betsen,
he was in the France team, along with his brother, number eight
Thomas, that thrashed Wales 51-0 in 1998 -- France's grand slam
year.
He played his last international in the 1999 World Cup final
defeat against Australia and three years later his playing
career was ended by a knee injury.
The following year he started coaching at Biarritz,
initially in charge of the Under-23 side, and the French
Under-21s.
After helping Dax win promotion to the top-flight in France
after two years in charge (2005-07), he was named France coach
where he gave young talents Morgan Parra, then 19, Fulgence
Ouedraogo and Francois Trinh-Duc their first caps during a
period of oft-criticised experimentation.
Initially acclaimed by the French press, things went rapidly
south for him, reaching a nadir at this World Cup.
Currently he is squarely positioned between the legacies of
two French national soccer coaches -- Aime Jacquet who delivered
World Cup glory on home soil in 1998 and Raymond Domenech, who
lurched from chaos to mutiny at last year's World Cup in South
Africa.
Yet, however bad it has got for Lievremont, however vile the
media attacks, he knows that full redemption may be just 80
minutes away.
A reckless gambler with an ability to upset those around him
or a master motivator and shrewd tactician?
All will be revealed at Eden Park on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Luc Folliet and Julien Pretot in
Paris; Editing by Alastair Himmer, Mitch Phillips. To comment on
this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more rugby stories double click on the newslink