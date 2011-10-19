AUCKLAND Oct 19 With just one match remaining of Marc Lievremont's tenure as French national rugby coach, there were signs on Wednesday of a thaw in relations between the coach and his players.

Somehow, despite a World Cup campaign beset by bickering, in-fighting and public disagreements, the French have reached the showpiece match against the All Blacks on Sunday.

Lievremont heralded their semi-final victory over Wales by branding a number of his players "spoiled brats" but signalled a softening -- if not a rapprochement -- on Wednesday by reflecting on that spat.

"I think the players have been committed for some time," the former World Cup player said, when asked about Sunday's incident, when he said a number of his players were "undisciplined, disobedient, sometimes selfish. Always complaining, always whingeing."

On Wednesday he said: "I said these things to try to put pressure on the players, to motivate them.

"When I read my words in the written press, I realised I might have been better keeping my big, fat mouth shut," he smiled.

He also told French media: "Obviously it was humour. I said it affectionately. They're real pains but they're lovable."

'FRENCH SMOKESCREEN'

Former England captain Will Carling told reporters in Auckland that Lievremont's words were not to be taken seriously.

"They use that as a smokescreen, they do seem quite a tight group," he said. "The French boys have been in our hotel and they seem very relaxed.

"I do think they have resolved issues behind doors. No coach would say what he does -- 'let's make out we are in absolute turmoil here'... Rubbish."

Reports of unrest and division have characterised this World Cup campaign, however, and before.

After France's defeat to Tonga in the pool stages, forward Imanol Harinordoquy slammed Lievremont for criticising the players in public.

Lievremont described his "shame" at the display against Tonga, comparing the team to the disgraced France squad which spectacularly melted down at last year's soccer World Cup.

"I am not happy because all the media know what he said," Harinordoquy said at the time. "I think there are things that have to stay in the room when you speak between the coach and players.

"He can say that to us, that is not a problem, but I prefer that those kind of things stay in the room."

Lievremont told the media his players were guilty of cowardice after the French lost to Italy in the Six Nations earlier this year and there have been a rash of reports about divisions in the French camp at the World Cup.

With one match to go as French coach, however -- the biggest match of all -- all that will be forgotten if Lievremont can steer France to a sensational, if unlikely, victory in Sunday's World Cup final against New Zealand.

