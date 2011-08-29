SINGAPORE Aug 29 While offloads, darting runs,
switch moves and sidesteps will make highlight packages and
please fans it will be good old fashioned forward grunt that
will win the Rugby World Cup, former New Zealand winger Jonah
Lomu told Reuters.
Australia's Will Genia and Quade Cooper have led the way
with attacking, backs-led rugby over the last two years with
Ireland coach Declan Kidney also preferring the style and opting
for Jonathan Sexton over the more conservative Ronan O'Gara.
But Lomu, who played in 63 tests for the All Blacks and
scored 37 tries, said that without the hard work of the forwards
to steal and retain possession, flyhalves Cooper and Sexton will
be unable to spark attacks in New Zealand.
"For me it is up front for this World Cup that I believe is
going to be the difference," Lomu told Reuters in a recent
interview in Singapore.
"In New Zealand you are going to have to get down to the
nitty gritty of good old fashioned hard rugby and it is going to
be won up front, I truly think that and it has always been like
that to.
"It is basic rugby. Your forwards win the ball, get the go
forward, get your backs on the front foot and you'll have a
better day."
Best placed to implement that tactic are New Zealand, Lomu
predictably suggested.
"It is theirs for them to lose, everything is in their
court, no complaints, no nothing, they have got everything
there."
With solid form and an abundance of talent in all positions,
New Zealand are heavy favourites to add to their sole World Cup
success 24 years ago in the inaugural tournament which they
hosted.
Lomu, easily the most recognisable rugby player of the
professional generation, acknowledges, however, that the All
Blacks form counts for nothing in a tournament with such unique
pressures.
MOST EXPLOSIVE
"That's the thing about World Cups, there are so many hidden
elements of a tournament," Lomu explained.
"You can't look at past games, you can't look at playing a
Six Nations or test matches, the World Cup tournament is a
completely different thing and different mentality and it's a
different sort of mind set that you have.
"If you backtrack yourself and have a look at the past
records, teams that do well in World Cups never do well prior to
it apart from one team - the All Blacks. They always play well
up until World Cups."
It's for that reason that Lomu believes the Sept. 9-Oct. 23
World Cup is wide open for a number of teams to win.
Having talked up the chances of South Africa, Australia, New
Zealand and the northern hemisphere teams, Lomu revealed a
sneaking suspicion that Ireland could go close.
"You just have to look at the results they have had through
the Heineken Cup and watching them in the Six Nations you can
just see that there is something brewing there.
"I think they will deliver. If I know the Irish they are
very emotional and they bring a lot of passion to the game and I
believe they will bring something that everybody will talk
about."
Lomu's prediction carries some weight having backed
Argentina, who surprisingly finished third, four years ago.
"Everybody thought I was nuts as I chose Argentina and that
was like a year out from the World Cup and people asked: 'what
were you thinking?"
Argentina's run was based on a huge pack and the formidable
boot and game management of flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez.
But with the laws having changed and the game moving on
success will require line breaks and scoring tries, something
which Lomu thinks will lead to an exciting spectacle.
"2011 will be the most explosive World Cup you are going to
find," Lomu smiled.
