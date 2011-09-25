AUCKLAND, Sept 25 Retired All Black great Jonah Lomu was admitted to hospital on Friday before New Zealand beat France in the rugby World Cup, the Auckland Health Board told Reuters.

The former winger, who had a kidney transplant seven years ago, is in a general ward at an unnamed Auckland hospital but the health board would not give any information on his complaint or condition.

The 36-year-old Auckland-born back combined the strength of a burly forward and the pace of a flying winger to notch 37 tries in 63 test appearances and remains an iconic name in world rugby despite last playing for the All Blacks in 2002.

He still holds the record of being the leading World Cup try scorer after claiming 15 across the 1995 and 1999 tournaments.

Lomu took part in the opening ceremony for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 rugby World Cup, the largest sporting event that New Zealand has hosted, and is an ambassador for the tournament.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories