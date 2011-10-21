AUCKLAND Oct 21 Matchups for the rugby World
Cup final between France and New Zealand at Eden Park in
Auckland on Sunday:
TIGHT FORWARDS
New Zealand's front row of Tony Woodcock, Keven Mealamu and
Owen Franks have got regular game time together throughout the
tournament, something that Woodcock has said he needed after
having a season ruined by a lingering foot injury.
The trio dominated the French scrum in the 37-17 victory in
pool play, though Jean-Baptiste Poux is the only survivor of the
French front row from that game. The vastly experienced hooker
William Servat and prop Nicolas Mas add some starch after they
all started together for the first time against England in the
quarter-finals.
Lock Brad Thorn has proved to be the iron man of the All
Blacks' forward performance. Shorter than blindside flanker
Jerome Kaino he still managed to steal ball against the vaunted
Australian lineout in the semi-finals. Thorn's real influence
comes in the physical confrontations at the breakdown and as a
scrummaging tighthead lock. Sam Whitelock has proved an able
foil in the lineout, at restarts, and he is also a tireless
defender.
Both Pascal Pape and Lionel Nallet are not overly tall but
they win their share of ball and with two other genuine lineout
options in the loose forwards, are not expected to dominate the
lineout like other locks in world rugby.
Both are strong scrumaggers and their physical presence will
be needed in the breakdown. Neither are overly rangy which the
All Blacks may try to exploit by moving them around the field
and around the fringes with quick ball -- as was evident when
Pape missed a tackle on Wales scrumhalf Mike Phillips that led
to the only try in their semi-final.
LOOSE FORWARDS
France have finally settled on their loose forward trio,
which while world class does not have an out and out openside
flanker or a damaging ball runner capable of blowing through the
first line of defence.
Imanol Harinordoquy and Julien Bonnaire are dangerous
lineout options while Thierry Dusautoir marshals the defence
and, as he demonstrated with a reported 38 tackles in the 2007
quarter-final, will smash anyone wearing black on Sunday.
New Zealand's trio look more balanced with captain Richie
McCaw the fetcher, Kieran Read the ball runner and Jerome Kaino
the defensive specialist, though all three are more than willing
and as damaging in all aspects.
Kaino has finally matured into an all-round player after
succeeding Jerry Collins on the blindside of the scrum, and has
played every minute of the All Blacks' World Cup, save for when
he was subbed off in the 80th minute of the semi-final. His
performances have resulted in his nomination for the
International Rugby Board's player of the year award.
INSIDE BACKS
The loss of backline pivot Daniel Carter was considered one
of the worst things that could have happened to New Zealand's
chances of winning the World Cup, though Weepu has stepped up to
fill the void. The scrumhalf's performance against Argentina in
the quarter-final was one of his best in the All Blacks' jersey.
Aaron Cruden, a late replacement for Carter, settled any
nerves the New Zealand public had with a composed performance
against Australia in the semi-final. A naturally gifted player
whose first, second, and third instinct was to run the flyhalf
has developed a sound and more lengthy tactical kicking game
after being told to work on it by coach Wayne Smith.
Critics were dumbfounded when Marc Lievremont moved
scrumhalf Morgan Parra out to flyhalf to pair him with Dimitri
Yachvili, though the pairing has worked with Parra proving to be
an outstanding pivot despite his preference to be back closer to
the scrum.
Yachvili has taken control of his forwards marshalling them
on attack and defence and his box kicking has been mostly
pinpoint throughout the tournament. Parra has also found the
confidence to take on the defensive line with his running and is
also an astute tactical kicker. Both are also superb goalkickers
with Parra over 90 percent for the tournament.
CENTRES
Inside centre Ma'a Nonu has been one of the players of the
tournament, constantly threatening opposition defences and
giving his forwards a midfield target beyond the advantage line.
He destroyed opposite Maxime Mermoz in pool phase, brushing away
the Perpignan youngster seemingly at will.
Centre Conrad Smith has had a quiet tournament on attack
though the fact the All Blacks back three players have scored
numerous tries shows how much work he and Nonu are doing to put
them into space. Highly intelligent, the qualified lawyer
organises the backline defence and rarely misses a tackle,
preferring instead to go low and leave the more flashy big hits
to others.
Aurelien Rougerie entered the tournament with a massive
reputation but has failed to really stamp his authority on any
of France's matches. He was shunted out to the wing, where he
captained the side, for France's victory over Canada though
appeared disinterested, while in the loss to Tonga his
involvement was restricted to tackling Siale Piutau.
Mermoz scored a try against the All Blacks when he
intercepted the ball from a wayward Carter pass, though he will
need to be better organised in defence to stop Nonu and
explosive winger Richard Kahui coming in off the blindside to
try to punch holes in midfield.
OUTSIDE BACKS
New Zealand fullback Israel Dagg has been one of the finds
of the tournament, ghosting through defences with blistering
pace and superb balance and footwork, which has led to five
tries. Richard Kahui, originally selected as a centre, moved out
to wing to give the All Blacks more of a physical presence on
the flanks and will be a handful for France to contain as he
looks to add to his tally of four tries.
Cory Jane, who was only named as a member of the extended
squad to cover for injuries during the Tri-Nations, has turned
his season around with some superb performances and impressive
workrate. Immensely strong for someone of his size, often
fending off forwards lining him up to drive him into touch, he
has an ability to set up others with a deft kicking and passing
game and is safe under the high ball, outjumping players several
centimetres taller than him.
Vincent Clerc was already one of the more dangerous
finishers in world rugby and has notched up six tries to be the
tournament's joint leading try scorer with England's Chris
Ashton and has said is looking to add to that tally against the
All Blacks.
Fullback Maxime Medard, who spent most of the semi-final
chasing his own kicks, is far more dangerous an attacker than he
has shown in the tournament so far, with his try in the
quarter-final against England giving a hint of the power and
footwork he has to break tackles.
