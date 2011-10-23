AUCKLAND Oct 23 New Zealand's victory in the World Cup final against France on Sunday was forged in the failures of past tournaments, according to captain Richie McCaw.

The All Blacks ended a 24-year drought since their first World Cup victory at the inaugural tournament in 1987 with a tense 8-7 win over an inspired French team at Eden Park.

With the victory, McCaw's team buried the ghosts of tournaments past when they had been forced to return home empty-handed despite starting each World Cup as favourites.

"The senior players have been through that experience and I wanted to learn from it and be tested in the toughest conditions and it couldn't get much tougher than tonight," a grinning McCaw, who was playing in his third World Cup, told reporters with the Webb Ellis Trophy perched in front of him.

"The big thing was not panicking (and) ... I think the fact you have thought about how you act and what you do when it's tight like that, you expect it ... and it's how you deal with it.

"I thought all the guys stuck to their guns and they got there."

The All Blacks, who had said in the past that they realised they had to learn to "win ugly" in order to scrap out victories at the World Cup, did exactly that on Sunday, fighting for the ball, defending like their lives depended on it and taking what few opportunites they had.

"It wasn't very pretty (but) it came down to how much desire, how much courage the boys had," McCaw added. "A lot of the guys have put in a lot of work over a long period of time and they weren't going to let this opportunity go.

"I think last week (in the semi-final against Australia) we showed the rugby we can play. Today we didn't play our best, but we played good enough."

The All Blacks were beaten by France in the quarter-finals in 2007 and assistant coach Steve Hansen agreed with McCaw that that loss had helped them win on Sunday.

"The most pleasing thing was we ended up in front by one point, (but) I think the mental side of this team has grown since 2007," he said. "We have won a couple of games that have been tight and that's a real credit to this side."

