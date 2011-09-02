By John Mehaffey
LONDON, Sept 2 Samoa sent a tremor through the
established order with their 32-23 win over Australia in July
while giving fresh inspiration to the minor nations who comprise
exactly half the 20 teams in the 2011 rugby World Cup.
Australia fielded an experimental side in advance of the
Tri-Nations tournament but the twice world champions had no
excuses after a win which ranks with the Samoans' epic World Cup
victories over Wales in 1991 and 1999 in Cardiff.
"The '91 victory is a special one, it has a special place in
history," Samoan Rugby Union vice-chairman Harry Schuster told
Reuters. "This one will be celebrated in its own perspective."
Samoa's win over Australia, a side they could meet in the
quarter-finals in New Zealand, follows the 2007 tournament in
France and Wales where rugby union finally presented a genuine
case to be considered a global game with some spirited
performances by the minor nations.
Fiji were the pick of the Pacific Island sides, beating
Wales 38-34 in the match of the tournament while Tonga gave the
Springboks' second XV a fright before losing 30-25.
Four year on it is Samoa, a country of fewer than 200,000
people, who are setting the pace with an eye on qualifying for
the quarter-finals in New Zealand from a group including Wales
and Fiji.
"Wales will definitely be ready. I think Fiji will be in the
same position and all three of us are in that desperate
situation where all three of us need to get to the
quarter-finals," Schuster said.
MIXED BLESSING
Schuster said professional rugby had been a mixed blessing
for Samoa.
"The problem for us is that our players are spread out from
New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Europe and they all play
different types of rugby and when we get them back it's trying
to mould these guys all playing different styles into a Samoan
style.
"Our players in Europe, they deliberately keep them big and
use them as impact ramming rods and they don't play for the full
80 minutes, they are pulled off for the final 30 minutes of the
second half.
"When they come to play for us we want them to play for the
80 minutes, or most of it and the physical condition they're in
doesn't suit our game. That's a real difficulty for us.
"We try to mould them into a unit playing our style of rugby
in what little time we have."
Jonah Lomu, the giant All Blacks winger who caused such a
sensation at the 1995 World Cup, said the Pacific nations would
have a definite advantage at a New Zealand-based tournament.
"As much as it is home for the New Zealanders, it is home
for the Pacific Islanders," Lomu, whose parents are Tongan, told
Reuters.
"They (Samoa) will turn some heads at this World Cup, as
well as Tonga, as well as Fiji. It sort of fires a warning shot
for a lot of teams not to take the Pacific teams too lightly.
"The thing is these players go off-shore to actually learn
their trade and earn a livelihood and they bring that experience
back."
FINANCIAL INTEREST
Samoa's pool also includes the might of South Africa, the
defending champions, and the Springboks' African neighbours
Namibia.
Namibia has no professional structure and their governing
body was taken over by the International Rugby Board (IRB) this
year.
Of their two international class players, Blue Bulls and
Castres prop Kees Lensing has retired because of injury but
flanker and captain Jacques Burger enjoyed an exceptional season
with Saracens and was named the Premiership champions' player of
the season.
Namibia gave Georgia their first World Cup victory in 2007,
a 30-0 thrashing in Lens, but the Georgians' best performance,
and one of the standout matches of the tournament, was a 14-10
loss to Ireland in Bordeaux.
A 32-strong Georgia squad trained in the southern French
town of Mandelieu-La-Napoule in preparation for a warmup
tournament against club sides Bourgon, Clermont and Llanelli
Scarlets in Issoire.
Russia coach Nikolai Nerush believes his team can win their
opening match on their rugby World Cup debut against their old
cold war rivals the United States on Sept. 15. Russia then face
Italy, Ireland and Australia in Pool C.
"We go to New Zealand with a simple goal in mind, hoping to
win one match," Nerush told Reuters.
The Russians' former forwards coach Steve Diamond spelled
out their game plan.
"If they get the team fit and they are coached well I think
they can certainly challenge the USA," he told Reuters.
"The plan I put into place was to beat the USA, contain
Italy to under 40 points, be competitive for the first 25
minutes against Australia and Ireland but not lose by more than
75 points. I think if they achieve those four goals then they
have done brilliantly well."
John Kirwan, who lit up the inaugural 1987 tournament with
his solo try in the All Blacks' opening game against Italy, is
in charge of Japan after a stint with the Azzurri. Steve
McDowell and Kieran Crowley, also members of the 1987 squad, are
coaching Romania and Canada respectively.
"We will do our best to win at least two games, that means
that Japan will automatically qualify for rugby World Cup 2015,"
Kirwan said.
"That way, another Asia nation can participate in the Rugby
World Cup for the first time ever in the history of Asian rugby.
This would be instrumental for the development of rugby in
Asia."
Tier two nations, the countries ranked just below the teams
in the Six Nations and Tri-Nations championships plus Argentina,
have a direct financial interest in qualifying for the knockout
stages.
"If we get through to the quarter-finals, then the IRB will
put more money into the tier two nations," Schuster said.
"The IRB are also making the funding contestable, so the
most successful teams will get the bulk of the funding and the
others will get their funding reduced. We certainly don't want
to be in that position.
"At the moment the bulk of tier two funding comes to Samoa.
We get more than any of the other Tier two countries."
