LONDON, Sept 2 Samoa sent a tremor through the established order with their 32-23 win over Australia in July while giving fresh inspiration to the minor nations who comprise exactly half the 20 teams in the 2011 rugby World Cup.

Australia fielded an experimental side in advance of the Tri-Nations tournament but the twice world champions had no excuses after a win which ranks with the Samoans' epic World Cup victories over Wales in 1991 and 1999 in Cardiff.

"The '91 victory is a special one, it has a special place in history," Samoan Rugby Union vice-chairman Harry Schuster told Reuters. "This one will be celebrated in its own perspective."

Samoa's win over Australia, a side they could meet in the quarter-finals in New Zealand, follows the 2007 tournament in France and Wales where rugby union finally presented a genuine case to be considered a global game with some spirited performances by the minor nations.

Fiji were the pick of the Pacific Island sides, beating Wales 38-34 in the match of the tournament while Tonga gave the Springboks' second XV a fright before losing 30-25.

Four year on it is Samoa, a country of fewer than 200,000 people, who are setting the pace with an eye on qualifying for the quarter-finals in New Zealand from a group including Wales and Fiji.

"Wales will definitely be ready. I think Fiji will be in the same position and all three of us are in that desperate situation where all three of us need to get to the quarter-finals," Schuster said.

MIXED BLESSING

Schuster said professional rugby had been a mixed blessing for Samoa.

"The problem for us is that our players are spread out from New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Europe and they all play different types of rugby and when we get them back it's trying to mould these guys all playing different styles into a Samoan style.

"Our players in Europe, they deliberately keep them big and use them as impact ramming rods and they don't play for the full 80 minutes, they are pulled off for the final 30 minutes of the second half.

"When they come to play for us we want them to play for the 80 minutes, or most of it and the physical condition they're in doesn't suit our game. That's a real difficulty for us.

"We try to mould them into a unit playing our style of rugby in what little time we have."

Jonah Lomu, the giant All Blacks winger who caused such a sensation at the 1995 World Cup, said the Pacific nations would have a definite advantage at a New Zealand-based tournament.

"As much as it is home for the New Zealanders, it is home for the Pacific Islanders," Lomu, whose parents are Tongan, told Reuters.

"They (Samoa) will turn some heads at this World Cup, as well as Tonga, as well as Fiji. It sort of fires a warning shot for a lot of teams not to take the Pacific teams too lightly.

"The thing is these players go off-shore to actually learn their trade and earn a livelihood and they bring that experience back."

FINANCIAL INTEREST

Samoa's pool also includes the might of South Africa, the defending champions, and the Springboks' African neighbours Namibia.

Namibia has no professional structure and their governing body was taken over by the International Rugby Board (IRB) this year.

Of their two international class players, Blue Bulls and Castres prop Kees Lensing has retired because of injury but flanker and captain Jacques Burger enjoyed an exceptional season with Saracens and was named the Premiership champions' player of the season.

Namibia gave Georgia their first World Cup victory in 2007, a 30-0 thrashing in Lens, but the Georgians' best performance, and one of the standout matches of the tournament, was a 14-10 loss to Ireland in Bordeaux.

A 32-strong Georgia squad trained in the southern French town of Mandelieu-La-Napoule in preparation for a warmup tournament against club sides Bourgon, Clermont and Llanelli Scarlets in Issoire.

Russia coach Nikolai Nerush believes his team can win their opening match on their rugby World Cup debut against their old cold war rivals the United States on Sept. 15. Russia then face Italy, Ireland and Australia in Pool C.

"We go to New Zealand with a simple goal in mind, hoping to win one match," Nerush told Reuters.

The Russians' former forwards coach Steve Diamond spelled out their game plan.

"If they get the team fit and they are coached well I think they can certainly challenge the USA," he told Reuters.

"The plan I put into place was to beat the USA, contain Italy to under 40 points, be competitive for the first 25 minutes against Australia and Ireland but not lose by more than 75 points. I think if they achieve those four goals then they have done brilliantly well."

John Kirwan, who lit up the inaugural 1987 tournament with his solo try in the All Blacks' opening game against Italy, is in charge of Japan after a stint with the Azzurri. Steve McDowell and Kieran Crowley, also members of the 1987 squad, are coaching Romania and Canada respectively.

"We will do our best to win at least two games, that means that Japan will automatically qualify for rugby World Cup 2015," Kirwan said.

"That way, another Asia nation can participate in the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever in the history of Asian rugby. This would be instrumental for the development of rugby in Asia."

Tier two nations, the countries ranked just below the teams in the Six Nations and Tri-Nations championships plus Argentina, have a direct financial interest in qualifying for the knockout stages.

"If we get through to the quarter-finals, then the IRB will put more money into the tier two nations," Schuster said.

"The IRB are also making the funding contestable, so the most successful teams will get the bulk of the funding and the others will get their funding reduced. We certainly don't want to be in that position.

"At the moment the bulk of tier two funding comes to Samoa. We get more than any of the other Tier two countries."

(Edited by Patrick Johnston)

