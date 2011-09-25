By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, Sept 26
DUNEDIN, Sept 26 Flyhalf Stephen Jones will,
belatedly, become Wales's most-capped player when he leads his
team out for Monday's Pool D match against Namibia in New
Plymouth (06.30GMT), the day's only World Cup action.
Jones, who also has six British and Irish Lions caps, has
been level on 100 Wales appearances with former back Gareth
Thomas since playing against the Barbarians in June, as a calf
injury has kept him on the sidelines.
The 33-year-old, who made his debut 13 years ago, will
appear in his fourth World Cup having finally shaken off the
problem that first flared up during the warm-up for August's
Twickenham match against England.
"From my point of view, it's great to see a player who will
be winning his 101st cap who is a little bit edgy, a bit
nervous, going into this game knowing how important his
performance is," said coach Warren Gatland.
Wales will expect an easy victory against the African side
who have lost all 14 World Cup games they have played, most
recently going down 87-0 to South Africa last week.
The Welsh, who lost by a point to the Springboks in their
opening match, then turn their attention to their final game
against Fiji, when another win would probably be enough to send
them into the quarter-finals.
