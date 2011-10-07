By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 8 Discipline will be key for
England in what will doubtless be a bruising World Cup
quarter-final against the French on Saturday, says England's
rugby captain Lewis Moody.
"Absolutely vital," Moody told reporters in a central
Auckland hotel. "And as captain you influence that of course.
"It is something we have strived for in this tournament and,
in the early stages, we didn't quite get right."
Rumours from the French camp suggest that side expects
Saturday's match to contain "not much passing, plenty of
fighting" and combative flanker Moody is in a good position to
help team mates find the right balance between aggression and
discipline.
"If you have got people trying to wind you up, or trying to
get in your face then discipline is crucial. In games it
sometimes happens and you need to have the mental discipline to
deal with that.
"I think a while ago I had to master or control my
enthusiasm so it has not been a problem, it was something I had
to deal with four or five years ago from being a slightly
younger man with far too much energy and exuberance," the
33-year-old smiled.
"But you also have to make sure you have the right
enthusiasm and the right energy and I do like being in the thick
of it as do most of the forwards.
"Games against the French are physical and hard and at this
level you expect it to be a hard encounter.
"All that matters is playing and winning the game. You
cannot let the thought of losing even enter your psyche.
"The mental side is always so important, but perhaps never
more so than against a side like France who can create the
unexpected."
