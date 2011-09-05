By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, Sept 5
WELLINGTON, Sept 5 The Cold War may have ended
with the dismantling of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s but
former All Blacks captain Graham Mourie is keen to see it break
out again for 80 minutes in New Plymouth next week.
Not that the 58-year-old Mourie is wishing for the political
tensions to re-emerge, he is referring to the World Cup Pool C
clash between the United States and tournament debutants Russia
at Stadium Taranaki on Sept. 15.
"I've got a few American mates coming over and it will be a
good game," Mourie told Reuters at the official welcome for the
world champion Springboks in Wellington.
"It'll be nice to go back to Taranaki to see at least one
game and probably USA against Russia is a traditional rivalry if
not on the rugby field but in the world."
Mourie, who captained the All Blacks 57 times and led them
to their first grand slam in 1978, is a member of the New
Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) board and will attend the opening
match between the All Blacks and Tonga at Eden Park on Friday.
He is also planning on attending "a few" other games is his
official capacity with the NZRU and as a member of the
International Rugby Board.
Mourie was originally from Taranaki before he moved to
Wellington in the late 1990s, where he was coach of the
provincial team before he took over at the helm of the Super
rugby franchise the Hurricanes from 2000-2002.
The urbane former openside flanker, who was renowned for his
intelligence on and off the field, diplomatically avoided any
predictions as to the favourites for the tournament, though he
expected some of the Tier Two nations to produce surprises.
"You only have to look at the major teams who have
traditionally been successful (like) South Africa, Australia,
England... France are a very good side," he said when asked on
who would be the major contenders for the title, along with the
All Blacks.
"It would be nice to see some other teams come through. I
think Samoa showed against Australia (with a 32-23 win in Sydney
in July) they have been able to put together some rugby and Fiji
have always played well at these tournaments.
"I'm really interested in seeing Georgia... they have
certainly developed quite a reputation for their forward play
overseas.
"But it's pretty hard to pick."
(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories