July 2 Namibia captain Jacques Burger believes a change of coach just months ahead of the World Cup will not have a negative impact on his side's preparations for the tournament in England.

The Saracens loose-forward, the most experienced member of the Namibian side, is confident Welshman Phil Davies can pick up from where former coach Danie Vermeulen left off before his resignation last week.

"There was a lot said and done off the field but with us as players nothing has changed," Burger was quoted as saying in local media on Thursday.

Burger added that the players had not been derailed by the appointment of Davies, who was employed as technical director for the side since last October.

"To represent your country is a privilege not many people enjoy. We promise our supporters that we will continue to give our best, stay positive and work towards our goal of recording a first ever victory at the Rugby World Cup," he said.

Burger returned from a series of injury setbacks in recent years to make a considerable contribution for Saracens as they went on to win the English Premiership title and Anglo-Welsh Cup last season.

"It was a very long season in Europe and we played a lot of rugby over the three competitions. I have had a month off... it has done me a great deal of good and I feel that I am ready to give my best again."

Namibia's next action is a two-match home series against Russia starting on July 11, when Davies will have a full squad to select from as he looks towards selecting his final 31-player list for the World Cup.

"The senior players will all be back and we need to support the very talented local-based players with our experience and decision making on the field. I really can't wait to play for Namibia again," Burger said.

Namibia have been drawn in Group C at the World Cup, which runs from Sept. 18-Oct. 31, along with New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Tonga.

They have qualified for the last four World Cup tournaments but lost all 15 matches, conceding 974 points in the process. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)