July 6 Namibia qualified for a fifth successive Rugby World Cup by thumping hosts Madagascar 89-10 on Sunday to win the African preliminaries and book a place in Pool C at next year's tournament alongside defending champions New Zealand.

Namibia finished level on two wins each with Kenya and Zimbabwe at the end of the four-team tournament but qualified by virtue of more bonus points.

Their task was made easier on Sunday when Zimbabwe beat Kenya 28-10, setting Namibia a target of beating Madagascar by 53 points to qualify.

They passed that target by halftime, leading 63-0 at the break and going on to secure their berth at next year's finals in England and Wales, where they will also play Argentina, Georgia and Tonga.

Zimbabwe head to the repechage after their win over Kenya, who caused a major surprise by beating Namibia on the first day of competition and needed only to avoid defeat on Sunday to qualify for their first World Cup appearance.

Zimbabwe now meet Russia in a one-off playoff match and, if they win, the victors of the other repechage playoff between Hong Kong and Uruguay. The decisive tie will be played over home and away legs for a place in Pool A at the World Cup.