(Fixes typo headline)
WELLINGTON, Sept 7 Namibia coach Johan
Diergaardt named the following team on Wednesday to play Fiji in
their rugby World Cup Pool D clash in Rotorua on Saturday.
15-Chrysander Botha, 14-Hendrik Dames, 13-Danie Van Wyk,
12-Willem Van Zyl, 11-Conrad Marais, 10-Theuns Kotze, 9-Eugene
Jantjies, 8-Jacques Nieuwenhuis, 7-Jacques Burger (captain),
6-Tinus du Plessis, 5-Nico Esterhuyse, 4-Heinze Koll, 3-Raol
Larson, 2-Hugo Horn, 1-Johannes Redelinghuys.
Replacements: 16-Bertus O'Callaghan, 17-Jan Du Toit,
18-Pieter Jan van Lill, 19-Rohan Kitshoff, 20-Ryan De La Harpe,
21-Darryl De La Harpe, 22-Llewellyn Winkler.
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien;
To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)