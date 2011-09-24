AUCKLAND, Sept 24 Namibia coach Johan Diergaardt
has named the following team to play Wales in their Pool D match
at Stadium Taranaki in New Plymouth on Monday.
15-Chrysander Botha, 14-Danie van Wyk, 13-Piet van Zyl,
12-Darryl de la Harpe, 11-Danie Dames, 10-Theuns Kotze, 9-Eugene
Jantjies, 8-Jacques Nieuwenhuis, 7-Jacques Burger (captain),
6-Tinus du Plessis, 5-Nico Esterhuyse, 4-Heinz Koll, 3-Jane du
Toit, 2-Hugo Horn, 1-Johnnie Redelinghuys.
Replacements: 16-Bertus O'Callaghan, 17-Raoul Larson,
18-Wacca Kazombiaze, 19-Rohan Kitshoff, 20-Ryan de la Harpe,
21-TC Losper, 22-David Philander.
