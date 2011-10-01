Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
Oct 1 New Zealand play Canada in a Pool A match of the rugby World Cup on Sunday (times GMT):
Where: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Capacity: 40,000
When: Sunday, Oct. 2 (kickoff 0230)
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
Teams:
New Zealand Canada
15-Mils Muliaina 15-Matt Evans
14-Israel Dagg 14-Conor Trainor
13-Conrad Smith 13-DTH Van Der Merwe
12-Sonny Bill Williams 12-Ryan Smith
11-Zac Guildford 11-Phil Mackenzie
10-Dan Carter (c) 10-Ander Monro
9-Jimmy Cowan 9-Ed Fairhurst
8-Kieran Read 8-Aaron Carpenter
7-Victor Vito 7-Chauncey O'Toole
6-Jerome Kaino 6-Adam Kleeberger
5-Ali Williams 5-Jamie Cudmore
4-Sam Whitelock 4-Jebb Sinclair
3-Owen Franks 3-Jason Marshall
2-Andrew Hore 2-Pat Riordan (c)
1-Tony Woodcock 1-Hubert Buydens
Replacements:
16-Kevin Mealamu 16-Ryan Hamilton
17-Ben Franks 17-Scott Franklin
18-Brad Thorne 18-Andrew Tiedemann
19-Anthony Boric 19-Tyler Hotson
20-Piri Weepu 20-Nanyak Dala
21-Colin Slade 21-Sean White
22-Isaia Toeava 22-Nathan Hirayama
Coaches: Graham Henry Kieran Crowley
- -
IRB ranking:
New Zealand 1
Canada 12
- -
Overall record:
Played: 5
Wins: New Zealand - 5; Canada - 0
- -
Biggest win:
New Zealand 73-7 in 1995
- -
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
1991* Lille New Zealand won 29-13
1995 Auckland New Zealand won 73-7
2003* Melbourne New Zealand won 68-6
2007 Hamilton New Zealand won 64-13
* denotes rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Alex Borthwick)
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.