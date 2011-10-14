Oct 14 New Zealand play Australia in their rugby
World Cup semi-final on Sunday (0800 GMT):
Where: Eden Park, Auckland
Capacity: 60,000
When: Sunday, Oct. 16
Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)
Teams:
New Zealand Australia
15-Israel Dagg 15-Kurtley Beale
14-Cory Jane 14-James O'Connor
13-Conrad Smith 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper
12-Ma'a Nonu 12-Pat McCabe
11-Richard Kahui 11-Digby Ioane
10-Aaron Cruden 10-Quade Cooper
9-Piri Weepu 9-Will Genia
8-Kieran Read 8-Radike Samo
7-Richie McCaw (c) 7-David Pocock
6-Jerome Kaino 6-Rocky Elsom
5-Brad Thorn 5-James Horwill (c)
4-Sam Whitelock 4-Dan Vickerman
3-Owen Franks 3-Ben Alexander
2-Keven Mealamu 2-Stephen Moore
1-Tony Woodcock 1-Sekope Kepu
Replacements:
16-Andrew Hore 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau
17-Ben Franks 17-James Slipper
18-Ali Williams 18-Rob Simmons
19-Victor Vito 19-Ben McCalman
20-Andy Ellis 20-Luke Burgess
21-Stephen Donald 21-Berrick Barnes
22-Sonny Bill Williams 22-Anthony Faingaa
Coaches: Graham Henry Robbie Deans
- -
IRB ranking:
New Zealand 1
Australia 2
- -
Overall record:
Played: 167*
Wins: New Zealand - 115; Australia - 47 (draws - 5)
* according to official RWC website
- -
Biggest win:
New Zealand 43-6 in 1996
Australia 28-7 in 1999
- -
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
2010 Christchurch New Zealand won 20-10
2010 Sydney New Zealand won 23-22
2010 Hong Kong Australia won 26-24
2011 Auckland New Zealand won 30-14
2011 Brisbane Australia won 25-20
- -
(Compiled by Alex Borthwick; Editing by John O'Brien)