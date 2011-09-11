ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 11 Australia's James O'Connor has not spent much time as a replacement in his short international career and after his performance against Italy on Sunday, he is unlikely to grace the bench again in this World Cup.

The prodigious 21-year-old winger cum fullback cum flyhalf was dropped from the Wallabies side that beat the All Blacks in Brisbane two weeks ago as punishment for sleeping through the World Cup squad announcement.

Eased back to the replacements bench for Australia's World Cup opener, the blond Queenslander came on seven minutes into the second half and almost scored with his first touch.

He did not have to wait long to get over the line, however, and came off his wing to take a pass from Quade Cooper and scoot through a big hole in the Italian defence as Australia effectively secured an opening victory with three tries in quick succession.

"I think James did well coming off the bench, which is an experience he hasn't had a lot of," said Australia coach Robbie Deans.

"Clearly he connected with the game and was pleased to be connected with the game and he made a difference.

"We were looking for what he offered us at that moment, we started to get a little bit of momentum and we needed a bit of finish.

"He worked hard, got off his wing and got involved and he made a difference."

Last year, when barely out of his teens, O'Connor scored a last-minute try then nailed the conversion to secure a dramatic win for Australia over New Zealand in Hong Kong.

It was against the Italians that he made his test debut in 2008, however, and scored three tries against the Azzurri the following year.

"I haven't come off the bench for a while, so it was a little different," O'Connor said. "But I felt pretty comfortable. I was expecting maybe the 20-minute.

"I knew I wouldn't come on in the first half, so I just tried to keep myself mentally engaged in the game and see where I could come on and make an impact.

"I saw a few holes on the inside of Quadey from the sideline so it was good I could come on and exploit that."

O'Connor also took over kicking duties from his close friend Cooper and kicked three out of three.

"I've enjoyed my times against Italy," he added. "My debut was against them and I had a good game against them in Canberra with those three tries that I was pretty stoked about and again today, my first game at a World Cup for me and it's incredible.

"Nothing better than getting that first win."

Deans joked that he hoped O'Connor would not miss the Australian's early wind-down session on Monday morning, while the player said he was very hoping to get back into the starting 15 for the clash with Ireland next weekend.

"It's in his hands, but I'm always putting my hand up because no doubt I want my starting position," he said. "But I want what's best for the team in the end."

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)

