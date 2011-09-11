By Nick Mulvenney
ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 11
O'Connor has not spent much time as a replacement in his short
international career and after his performance against Italy on
Sunday, he is unlikely to grace the bench again in this World
Cup.
The prodigious 21-year-old winger cum fullback cum flyhalf
was dropped from the Wallabies side that beat the All Blacks in
Brisbane two weeks ago as punishment for sleeping through the
World Cup squad announcement.
Eased back to the replacements bench for Australia's World
Cup opener, the blond Queenslander came on seven minutes into
the second half and almost scored with his first touch.
He did not have to wait long to get over the line, however,
and came off his wing to take a pass from Quade Cooper and scoot
through a big hole in the Italian defence as Australia
effectively secured an opening victory with three tries in quick
succession.
"I think James did well coming off the bench, which is an
experience he hasn't had a lot of," said Australia coach Robbie
Deans.
"Clearly he connected with the game and was pleased to be
connected with the game and he made a difference.
"We were looking for what he offered us at that moment, we
started to get a little bit of momentum and we needed a bit of
finish.
"He worked hard, got off his wing and got involved and he
made a difference."
Last year, when barely out of his teens, O'Connor scored a
last-minute try then nailed the conversion to secure a dramatic
win for Australia over New Zealand in Hong Kong.
It was against the Italians that he made his test debut in
2008, however, and scored three tries against the Azzurri the
following year.
"I haven't come off the bench for a while, so it was a
little different," O'Connor said. "But I felt pretty
comfortable. I was expecting maybe the 20-minute.
"I knew I wouldn't come on in the first half, so I just
tried to keep myself mentally engaged in the game and see where
I could come on and make an impact.
"I saw a few holes on the inside of Quadey from the sideline
so it was good I could come on and exploit that."
O'Connor also took over kicking duties from his close friend
Cooper and kicked three out of three.
"I've enjoyed my times against Italy," he added. "My debut
was against them and I had a good game against them in Canberra
with those three tries that I was pretty stoked about and again
today, my first game at a World Cup for me and it's incredible.
"Nothing better than getting that first win."
Deans joked that he hoped O'Connor would not miss the
Australian's early wind-down session on Monday morning, while
the player said he was very hoping to get back into the starting
15 for the clash with Ireland next weekend.
"It's in his hands, but I'm always putting my hand up
because no doubt I want my starting position," he said. "But I
want what's best for the team in the end."
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
