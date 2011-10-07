WELLINGTON Oct 7 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa have lost more than $30 million in revenue this year due to the World Cup and the southern hemisphere rugby powerhouses want the game's governing body to re-examine the tournament's commercial impact, Wallabies head coach John O'Neill said.

The comments were another shot across the bow of the International Rugby Board (IRB) following New Zealand's Steve Tew suggestion they would assess the team's participation in England in four years' time unless the IRB changed the commercial model and revenue sharing.

IRB Chief Executive Mike Miller responded earlier this week that "everyone is replaceable" when asked whether the World Cup would miss the All Blacks.

"The issues that are on the table at the moment relating to the financial consequences of participating in a World Cup are acutely felt by Australia, New Zealand and South Africa and that has bought us together in a very unified way," O'Neill told reporters.

"We had hoped to get the World Cup out of the way and in a quieter moment with the IRB look at the timing of World Cups, the distribution policy and finally the commercial rules on what you can and can't do during a World Cup.

"It's not frivolous, it's a serious matter."

Speaking at the announcement of the Australian team to face South Africa in Sunday's quarter-final, O'Neill said the SANZAR nations (South Africa, New Zealand and Australia) had lost about A$38 million ($36.9 million) this year in decreased broadcast revenues, sponsorship and ticket sales.

O'Neill was not prepared to suggest that Australia would boycott the 2015 World Cup at this stage but for the IRB to suggest the All Blacks were dispensable was "nonsensical".

"There's a great saying I picked up from a South African once, 'We'll double cross that bridge when we get to it,'" O'Neill added.

"I'm hopeful of a sensible resolution. Threatening to boycott a World Cup is not our style, but the notion that any team is replaceable is nonsensical.

"A World Cup without the All Blacks, the Wallabies, the Springboks, I'm not sure that's a World Cup.

"That's not a path we want to go down. We think the resolutions are there."