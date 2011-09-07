By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 7
AUCKLAND, Sept 7 New Zealand is ready to party
and enjoy hosting the rugby World Cup after a difficult year in
which earthquakes and a mining disaster rocked the country, the
tournament's organising head Martin Snedden said on Wednesday.
The country was left devastated after a February earthquake
in New Zealand's second largest city of Christchurch killed 181
people and destroyed much of the city.
That followed the death of 29 miners after a methane gas
explosion at the Pike River mine in November as the country,
like many others, struggled with the impact of the global
financial crisis.
"It's been a pretty tough 12 months or so in New Zealand
with what's happened in Christchurch, with what's happened in
Pike River with the mining disasters, the economic situation,"
Snedden told reporters at Eden Park on Wednesday.
"I think the country is ready to have fun. I think it is
ready to have a party.
"I think we are ready to really welcome and embrace the
thousands and thousands of international visitors that are
coming and to make sure we, with them, do have a fantastic time
and enjoy the rugby."
Snedden, who sat in front of the Webb Ellis Trophy which
will be awarded to the winners of the near two-month tournament
starting Friday, was joined by International Rugby Board
chairman Bernard Lapasset.
"Six years in the making and now just two days to go. I'm
confident that it will be an exceptional and successful
tournament," Lapasset told reporters.
"Everything is ready, almost, but this is a fantastic
atmosphere in Auckland and everywhere in New Zealand."
ENJOY IT
The February earthquake forced organisers to move seven
matches from Christchurch which is still struggling to recover.
Snedden thanked Lapasset as he launched an IRB-backed appeal
on Wednesday, fronted by All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, to
raise funds to rebuild rugby in the area.
"The people of Christchurch will be in our hearts and our
minds on many occasions during the tournament and one of my
greatest hopes is that they feel that, as the tournament goes
on, they are part of what's happening and they are able to enjoy
it," said Snedden.
England were the first team to travel to Christchurch to see
the damage for themselves. They toured schools on Wednesday and
manager Martin Johnson conducted coaching sessions after the
team received a traditional Maori welcome.
Snedden, who toured Australia last month to spruik the World
Cup, also said organisers were still short NZ$22 million ($18
million) of their ticket sales target but he was adamant the
benchmark would be met during the tournament.
"We have a target of NZ$268 million dollars to hit our
ticket forecast. Today we sit at NZ$246 million, 10 times bigger
that any previous event held in the history of New Zealand," he
added.
"We have 45 days of selling to do that NZ$22 million. In the
last 100 days we have done NZ$77 million.
"We are going to hit this target. The intensity of ticket
buying that's happening in the last few days is just
snowballing."
