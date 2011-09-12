By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, Sept 12
WELLINGTON, Sept 12 Rugby World Cup organisers
have backed the match officials who disallowed a seemingly
on-target penalty by James Hook in the South Africa v Wales
match on Sunday, despite their failure to consult with the TV
referee.
South Africa edged the Wellington Pool D clash 17-16, though
Wales fullback Hook, his team mates and thousands of watching
fans felt they should have been awarded another three points
after his 15th-minute penalty appeared to pass just inside the
right-hand upright.
Neither of the assistant referees, George Clancy of Ireland
or New Zealand's Vinny Munro, however, thought it was successful
and stood motionless, indicating the attempt had missed.
A dumbfounded Hook, who said afterwards he was sure he had
been successful, made a gesture with his hands towards referee
Wayne Barnes in the hope he would, as is allowed, check with the
television official.
Barnes declined to check with them and South Africa went on
to come from 16-10 down to snatch a late victory with a Francois
Hougaard try, though Wales had the opportunity to win the game
with flyhalf Rhys Priestland missing a drop goal attempt from in
front while Hook also missed a late penalty.
Local and British media on Monday questioned why Barnes did
not seek the advice of the television official.
Barnes has been castigated by New Zealand media in the past
for missing a seemingly forward pass in the buildup to France's
match winning try against the All Blacks in the 2007 World Cup
quarter-finals.
The International Rugby Board, however, said on Monday the
three officials had followed the correct procedure in
determining whether or not to refer the penalty to the
television official for review.
"Under protocol, the referee may consult the assistant
referees or the television match official (TMO) if he is unsure
as to whether a penalty kick, drop goal or conversion has been
successful," the IRB said in a statement.
"During the match in question, the match official team felt
at the time that there was no need to consult the TMO following
a Wales penalty kick as they were confident that the kick was
not successful."
The officials also received the tacit support of Springboks
coach Peter de Villiers.
"I looked at it (replay). I can't say anything. There's only
two people who could really see it," de Villiers told reporters
in Wellington.
"I stood there when Morne (Steyn) did his warmups and some
of them (goalkicks) we thought they were over. At that height,
it came in but it could be behind the post.
"Those guys who make the decisions are paid big bucks to make
the right ones and they seldom get it wrong."
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien; To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
