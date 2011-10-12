By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 12 Australian flanker David Pocock
believes the battle against Richie McCaw and the All Black back
row to dominate the breakdown could be decisive in this
weekend's rugby World Cup semi-final at Eden Park.
The 23-year-old, who has already played New Zealand 11 times
in his short test career, clearly dislikes talking about himself
and the role he plays as the team's poacher in the tackle area
but accepts he will be targeted on Sunday.
"It is fairly standard these days for openside flankers to
cop a bit of heat from the opposition and, I mean, they've got
Richie McCaw, too, so it is going to be a really important part
of the game," he told reporters on Wednesday.
"Both teams know that and in the past it has been a big part
of the winning team... the way they've played, they've dominated
the breakdown."
It is hard to argue against the thesis that Zimbabwean-born
Pocock is the most influential player in Australia's run to the
last four.
Absent through injury when the Irish back row blew away the
Wallabies on their way to a stunning pool stage upset, Pocock
returned for the final two group victories and then played a
major role in the quarter-final win over South Africa.
Against the Springboks last weekend, Pocock made 27 tackles
and missed none, and, having spent most of the afternoon bent
over at the breakdown with his hands on the ball, was credited
with three turnovers.
RESPECTING OFFICIALS
Now rivalling McCaw as one of the world's best openside
flankers, Pocock has learned the downside to success too with
accusations of cheating that have dogged the All Blacks captain
for many years.
"I think it's fairly standard for most number sevens,"
Pocock said. "It's been pretty funny checking Twitter for the
South African fans, it's all been in good humour."
Another thing Pocock has perhaps learned from McCaw is that
number sevens should always pay their respects to the opposition
and, crucially, the referee before the game.
"The All Blacks probably have a different set of threats,"
he said. "They use a bit more footwork and you probably have to
say that their work at the breakdown, across the board, is
probably a bit better and more contested.
"We're going to have to step up at the breakdown again and
Craig Joubert's a great ref, so we're expecting him to be good
there."
The "respects" rule also extended to questions about whether
he was now better than three-times world player of the year
McCaw, particularly as the All Black has been carrying a foot
injury.
"I don't get involved in that kind of thing, it's such a big
game for the team, and that's pretty much all I'm focusing on at
the moment," Pocock said.
"At this stage of the tournament, there wouldn't be too many
blokes who aren't carrying some sort of injury. Come game day,
everyone puts that behind them and you don't notice anything."
As for questions about whether good opensides were so
effective because they knew the rules better than the match
officials, that was clearly one to meet with a very straight
bat.
"I've got no idea, I guess, I really don't know," he said.
"I leave that to you guys to discuss."
