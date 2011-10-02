By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 3 As the better part of 300
battered athletes picked over the scars earned in three weeks of
blood, sweat, and yes, even a few tears, the seventh rugby World
Cup had a very familiar look to it on Monday morning.
For all the talk of the rise of the 'minnows', the thrills
of a couple of major upsets and more than 50 hours of sometimes
dramatic action in 40 pool matches, the top eight seeds duly
took up their places in the quarter-finals.
Ireland's magnificent deconstruction of Australia at Eden
Park, the first shock of the tournament, may not have stopped
the Wallabies from progressing but it did have a major impact on
how the tournament will play out.
By usurping the Tri-Nations champions from their anticipated
position as pool winners, the Irish helped ensure that hosts New
Zealand, defending champions South Africa, Australia and
Argentina were all in the same half of the draw.
With England, France, Wales and Ireland battling it out on
the other side, the final is guaranteed to be a clash between
the northern and southern hemispheres -- the lines along which
the sport has so often been divided philosophically.
Although none of the second tier nations have made it
through to the business end of the tournament, there is no doubt
that progress is being made in improving the base of the game
outside the traditional heartlands.
Romania gave Scotland a real scare in the opening week,
Japan battled toe-to-toe with France for much of their pool
match and debutants Russia gained huge support not just for
their pluck but also for the way they tried to play the game.
"It's a lot stronger this time," said All Blacks coach
Graham Henry. "The so-called minnows in this tournament have
really made a statement.
"People have been delighted with the rugby that has been
played so overall I think the standard has improved over the 20
teams."
The Pacific island teams of Samoa, Tonga and Fiji no longer
carry the "minnow" tag and there will be disappointment that
none of the three managed to get through to the knockout stage.
Tonga sprung the second major upset with their defeat of
France in their final pool game but were unable to drive home
their advantage and score the tries that might have taken them
into the last eight.
EXPLOITING
Tonga have, at least, qualified for the 2015 tournament
along with the other teams placed third in their respective
pools, Scotland, Italy and Samoa.
Samoa saved their best until it was too late in their close
defeat to the Springboks, and like many of the less established
teams, complained bitterly about the short turnarounds they had
to cope with.
There was no doubt that there was an imbalance between the
establishment, who played mainly weekend-to-weekend, and the
likes of Samoa, who ended up playing their first three matches
over just 12 days.
"Stop exploiting my people. Please, all we ask, is fairness.
If they get a week, give us a week. Simple," Samoa centre Eliota
Fuimaono-Sapolu said in one of his less strident posts on
Twitter. Others compared the injustice to the Holocaust.
The tournament derives a majority of its revenue -- and
therefore the funding for developing the game -- from television
rights, which causes some problems for scheduling.
Either all the matches would have to be played at weekends,
which would extend the tournament beyond its current seven
weeks, or the major nations would have to play in midweek, which
would be unacceptable to the television companies.
The sport is desperate to grow but another factor cited
frequently by the non-establishment teams that legislates
against improvement was the lack of playing time against good
opposition between World Cups.
"We are making some good progress but we need games against
the top level," said Canada coach Kieran Crowley.
"If we can get games against the middle of the top tier, the
Scotlands, the Italys, those sort of teams, if we can get some
consistent games against them hopefully we will make some more
progress."
But for now, the plight of the lower tier nations is put to
one side as the elite prepare for the start of the knockout
stages on Saturday.
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)
