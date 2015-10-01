(Changes 'almost certain' to 'certain' in second para, and Australia to Fiji in final para. Adds further scenarios) LONDON, Oct 1 Wales are in a promising position to make the knockout stages after their win over Fiji on Thursday, but the battle for the top two qualification spots in Pool A is far from over, with Australia and England both still in the hunt and even pointless Uruguay theoretically able to progress due to the availability of bonus points. * Standings after Thursday's result. P W D F A B Pts 1. Wales 3 3 0 105 47 1 13 2. Australia 2 2 0 93 16 1 9 3. England 2 1 0 60 39 2 6 4. Fiji 3 0 0 37 86 0 0 5. Uruguay 2 0 0 12 119 0 0 * If England lose to Australia on Saturday they will go out at the pool stage for the first time. If they lose, then Australia and Wales are certain to go through, making their match on Oct. 10 a tussle to decide their quarter-final opposition. * If England win or draw then things remain open and bonus points could decide the outcome of the group. One bonus point is awarded if a team loses a game by seven points or less and another if they score at least four tries. Here England currently have a slim advantage having picked up a try-scoring bonus point against Fiji and a losing bonus point against Wales. Australia and Wales have one apiece. * If England beat Australia and then beat Uruguay with a bonus point then they will qualify, but it could be with Wales or Australia and it could be in first or second place. * If Australia lose to England but then beat Wales their finishing positions are likely to be decided by bonus points. * If two teams are level on match points, then the head-to-head result between them decides who progresses. If three teams are level on match points, and each team has won one game against the other two, points difference will be taken into account. Australia have the advantage at the moment, but England could knock up a big score against minnows Uruguay in their final match and will have the advantage of knowing how many they need. * Fiji cannot qualify after their three defeats, though it is theoretically possible for Uruguay to make it through, though they would need bonus-point wins over Fiji and England and results in the other two games to also go their way. (Reporting by John Geddie/Mitch Phillips; editing by Toby Davis)