By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND Oct 7 Tempered in the fires of a
gruelling month of pool matches, eight rugby teams have emerged,
some buoyed up, some battered, for four heavyweight encounters
this weekend to decide who stays on for the World Cup
semi-finals and who goes home.
By every conceivable measure, hosts New Zealand should have
the beating of Argentina and claim their place in the last four
but the other three quarter-finals are too close to call for all
but the most confident, or partial.
Ireland open the weekend of spectacular rugby with a
match-up against their Celtic cousins Wales in Wellington on
Saturday evening before England take on the French in what is
expected to be a titanic tussle in Auckland.
The southern hemisphere takes centre stage on Sunday with
Australia tackling defending champions South Africa at
Wellington regional stadium before the All Blacks take on the
Pumas at Eden Park.
"I think it's going to be a spectacular weekend of rugby,"
New Zealand's avuncular coach Graham Henry said on Friday.
"You never know what's going to happen with France, they
could come out of the blocks and be very difficult. There's a
lot of passion between them and the English, which is great.
"The Irish-Welsh game will be a beauty," the former Wales
coach added. "The Australia-Springboks game -- I hope they knock
seven bells out of each other and come off buggered. They're two
pretty even sides."
Needless to say, New Zealand will face one of their
Tri-Nations rivals in the semi-finals if they get past
Argentina, who finished third at the 2007 World Cup but have
looked a shadow of that exciting team in New Zealand so far.
TOO MUCH FIREPOWER
Fullback Mils Muliaina will become the second All Black to
win 100 caps but many a nervous local eye will be trained on the
man who beat him to the milestone two weeks ago, Richie McCaw.
A week after losing one of their totems when playmaker Dan
Carter's tournament ended with a groin injury, the All Blacks
will be keen to see their captain playing at full tilt despite
the foot injury that has dogged him all year.
Even without McCaw, regarded as the world's best openside
flanker, the All Blacks should still have more than enough in
their armoury to see off the limited Pumas and extend their
17-year-old unbeaten record at Eden Park for another week at
least.
While Ireland's World Cup campaign is likely to be the last
for captain Brian O'Driscoll and his golden generation, Wales
are looking to youth to get them into the last four for the
first time since the inaugural tournament in 1987.
Winger George North has probably been the find of the
tournament but flyhalf Rhys Priestland and openside flanker Sam
Warburton have also impressed.
"The game is exciting because it's 50-50," said Warburton,
who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday. "Both teams
believe they can beat each other."
Ronan O'Gara, the Irish flyhalf, will be expected to use his
boot to keep the Welsh pinned in their own half and much will be
expected of a back-row featuring outstanding flanker Sean
O'Brien as the Irish strive to reach a first semi-final.
"It will be absolutely massive," said prop Mike Ross. "We've
got a real opportunity to do what no Irish team has done and we
need to grasp it with both hands."
WOUNDED ANIMALS
Few are expecting much flowing rugby when England and France
meet on Saturday with redemption on the line for both teams
after off-field activities overshadowed their pool games.
England, the 2003 champions, have knocked the French out in
the semi-finals for the last two tournaments but are expecting
anything but an easy ride from a team of whom the cliche about
wounded animals being most dangerous could have been written.
France have much to prove after losing to Tonga in their
final pool game and both teams have spoken about the importance
of getting off to a good start.
"That's the battle and they will be trying to do the same to
us," said England coach Martin Johnson.
South Africa would probably welcome a tight contest against
an Australia team studded with quality backs that beat them
twice on their way to the Tri-Nations earlier this year.
While the Springboks have since been strengthened by the
return of many of the stalwarts of their 2007 triumph, the
Wallabies suffered a shock loss to Ireland and a string of
injuries to key players including David Pocock and winger Digby
Ioane.
Both will be back in harness in Wellington on Sunday,
however, and if the likes of Quade Cooper, James O'Connor and
Kurtley Beale are allowed the space to run free, there could be
some fireworks.
"History will be created this weekend and we desperately
want our piece of it," said coach Robbie Deans.
