By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 29
DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 29 South Africa,
England and Ireland head into the final round of World Cup pool
action top of their groups and seemingly set for the
quarter-finals but they could all be flying home on Monday if
things go against them this weekend.
Partly because of the bonus point rule, 13 more teams still
have a chance to make the last eight, with a 14th, New Zealand,
the only team already through and guaranteed to finish top of
Pool A.
The availability of bonus points for winners and losers,
plus teams finishing level being split by their head-to-head
records (unless there are three teams, when points difference is
used) has led to myriad qualification scenarios.
Holders South Africa get the ball rolling in Friday's sole
match against Samoa at North Shore, when a win or a draw will
see them top Pool D and set them on course for probable knockout
matches against Australia and then potentially New Zealand.
Wales look best placed to join them, which they will if they
beat Fiji in Hamilton on Sunday, assuming Samoa do not pull off
a huge upset and open up the group to all kinds of
possibilities.
Saturday's action kicks off with probably the most
predictable match of the weekend in Nelson as twice-winners
Australia face a Russian team who have already lost all three
Pool C games of their World Cup debut.
A bonus point win for Australia looks a formality, which
will mean the final match of the weekend, between Ireland and
Italy in Dunedin, becomes pretty much a straight shoot-out.
A win or a draw for the Irish, who have won their last 15
games against Italy, would send them through top of the group
and with a great draw giving them the opportunity to reach the
semi-finals for the first time.
Italy have never reached the quarter-finals and need to win
to have any chance.
'GREAT HIGH'
There is a remote possibility of Ireland losing narrowly and
scoring four tries, thereby gaining two bonus points, which
could send them through in second place but, having stunned the
Wallabies to earn a potentially less difficult route through the
knockout stages, they will not want to give that up.
"There was a great high after the Australia game and it set
a standard and put us in a good position but if we're looking
back thinking we're great because we beat Australia we'll
probably be on the first flight home on Monday," said Ireland
flanker Shane Jennings.
France look well placed to finish second in Pool A and move
into the "European" side of the draw as they face Tonga in
Wellington.
Assuming the All Blacks dispatch Canada on Sunday, also in
Wellington, the only way France could miss out is if Tonga beat
them, gained a bonus point and prevented the French from getting
one.
That would put France into a quarter-final against the
winners of Pool A, likely to be England, but by no means certain
to be.
The 2003 winners and 2007 runners-up can sew up top spot by
beating or drawing with Scotland in Auckland on Saturday but if
they lose to their neighbours, they could be in trouble.
It will be the 129th edition of the oldest match in rugby
but the first to be played on neutral ground.
"The stage is set for what I am sure will be an occasion
worthy of everything this fixture means to both countries and
their supporters," said Scotland coach Andy Robinson, who faced
Scotland as a player and coach when wearing his England colours.
Argentina are likely to beat Georgia in Palmerston North on
Sunday and probably with a bonus point. That would mean Scotland
would have had to beat England and deny them a bonus point -- or
gain a bonus point themselves to have a chance.
England could lose and still progress but it would probably
send them off to face New Zealand in the quarter-finals with a
potential semi-final against Australia or South Africa beyond
that, which would severely dent their chances of becoming the
first country to reach three successive finals.
(Editing by Ian Ransom; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.; For more rugby stories
double click on the newslink )