HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week one
Ardie Savea, Vince Aso and Michael Fatialofa scored two tries each as the Wellington Hurricanes humiliated Japan's Sunwolves with a Super Rugby record victory.
MEXICO CITY, March 24 The long qualifying road to the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England got underway on Saturday with Mexico's nine-try, 68-14 win over Jamaica.
The match, played in front of a Mexican record crowd of 2,000 at the Iberian-American University on the western outskirts of the capital, is part of the Caribbean championship and the winners will go on to face South America's CONSUR winners.
"Although there can be just one winner, I would like to congratulate both teams on playing their full part in an exceptional start to the Rugby World Cup 2015 qualification process," International Rugby Board president Bernard Lapasset said.
"The road to England is well and truly underway," he said at the match, also attended by former 2003 World Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio as an England 2015 ambassador and where the Webb Ellis trophy was on display.
The match was refereed by South African Craig Joubert, who was in charge of the 2011 World Cup final in which New Zealand beat France less than six months ago. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
