March 15 Georgia earned a date with holders New Zealand at the 2015 Rugby World Cup after a 22-9 win over Romania in Tbilisi that saw them top the European qualification group.

The pair had already qualified for the England-based tournament, with Saturday's match determining who would finish first and second in the European Nations Cup (ENC) Division One qualification tournament.

"It's going to be huge for the Georgian team to play against the world champions and a team with the history and quality of New Zealand," captain Irakli Machkhaneli told the official Rugby World Cup website (www.rugbyworldcup.com).

"It will be wonderful for the development of rugby in Georgia. We don't have any illusions of how difficult it will be to play them and I am not going to predict the result but I think with this one match Georgian rugby will grow. It will be a great boost for rugby in our country."

Georgia and New Zealand, who are in Pool C with Argentina, Tonga, and the top qualifier from Africa, will meet on Oct. 2 at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

Romania go into Pool D alongside France, Ireland, Canada and Italy.

Romania have played in every World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1987 while Georgia have played in the last three.

Neither team have progressed beyond the pool phase. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Justin Palmer)