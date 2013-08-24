Aug 24 Canada has secured a place in the 2015 rugby World Cup in England after a hard fought 13-11 second leg victory against the United States in Toronto on Saturday.

After claiming a 27-9 win last weekend in Charlestown, the Canadians notched a seventh straight win against the Eagles, with Jason Marshall diving over the line at the corner midway through the second half to give the home side a buffer.

The teams entered the break tied after a try and penalty goal apiece.

Needing to win by 19 points, the U.S. continued to press hard but only added a penalty and will now need to take on Uruguay next year in a home and away series for the final Americas qualifying place.

Canada will feature in pool D in England with 2011 World Cup runners-up France, Ireland, Italy and the second qualifier from Europe. (Reporting by Ben Everill; Editing by Ian Ransom)