LONDON Dec 1 Wales will be confined to the third band of teams directly qualified for the 2015 World Cup pool allocation draw on Monday after losing 14-12 to Australia on Saturday.

The Welsh went into their final test of the year ranked seventh in the International Rugby Board (IRB) rankings but knowing that defeat to Australia would relegate them to ninth spot below Samoa and Argentina.

England will remain fifth in the rankings despite their impressive 38-21 win over New Zealand.

The rankings are used to rank the 12 directly qualified teams for the World Cup into three bands. They will be officially published at 1200GMT on Monday.

Sides ranked one to four will be in band one and will avoid each other until the knockout stages. The teams ranked five to eight will be in band two and the remaining four in band three. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ken Ferris)