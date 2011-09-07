By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 7
AUCKLAND, Sept 7 Handling the breakdown, the
most contentious and confusing aspect of rugby, has never been
easier thanks to regular meetings between coaches and officials,
International Rugby Board (IRB) head of referees Paddy O'Brien
said on Wednesday.
Debate often rages amongst coaches, players and supporters
about the murky dealings when an attacker is brought to the
ground and a dogfight ensues for possession of the ball.
Has the tackler released his opponent, rolled away and
returned to his feet fairly and have his team mates arrived from
the correct position?
Has the attacker released the ball in time and have his team
mates remained on their feet as they try to support him?
So many rules, so many bodies flying in different directions
and the referee has only a split second to make his decision.
"People quite often tell me the breakdown is a mess. It's
been a mess for 100 years," former referee O'Brien told Reuters
at Eden Park, two days ahead of the World Cup kickoff.
"It is the key difference we have in the game. We have clear
guidelines how we want the breakdown refereed. It is not as
complicated as people make out and I think the breakdown has
never been better."
While mistakes are inevitable, O'Brien dismisses the notion
of employing a second referee on the pitch to help rule on
decisions.
"Not unless you want two lots of inconsistencies. There is
enough comment with just one," The fast-talking New Zealander
added.
"The bottom line is we all know that it is not a perfect
game. What we have got to do is try and minimise the mistakes we
make, but it is not something we are frightened of. I suppose if
we didn't have that, we would have nothing to talk about."
REALLY IMPORTANT
Two years prior to the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 World Cup, O'Brien
was part of a meeting with the coaches of international teams
and test match referees to discuss the officiating of matches in
preparation for the tournament in New Zealand.
At that meeting, all parties agreed that there were five
main points of concern that the referees needed to be stricter
on: the breakdown, the scrum, offsides, mauls and foul play.
O'Brien, who spoke just after another briefing with the
coaches, said the meeting was a great success and that it would
be conducted again ahead of future tournaments like the Six
Nations and the soon to be expanded Tri-Nations.
"I think it's the first time I have had a complete buy-in
and everyone understands what the philosophy is," O'Brien said.
"The important thing is that our referees deliver that.
"As I said, the game is complex and we are going to make
mistakes... but if we go and get the accurate, clear and
obvious, then we will make sure the World Cup is a success."
Another added benefit of bringing the referees together was
that the meetings improved the level of consistency in matches.
A common sight in past tests was that of players and coaches
left bemused by the constantly changing rulings on decisions
depending on where the referee came from.
"That's because we have the likes of these World Cups and we
get these groups (of referees) together," O'Brien explained of
the new-found consistency.
"These are not Northern Hemisphere referees or Southern
Hemisphere referees, these are the IRB referees and I think
that's really important.
"The teams from the north may play differently to the teams
from the south. The referees are on the same page at this
tournament and I don't think we will see any difference between
either of them."
