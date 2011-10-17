AUCKLAND Oct 17 Referee appointments for the
final two matches of the rugby World Cup at Eden Park, Auckland
(kickoff GMT):
3/4 playoff match
Friday, Oct. 21
Australia v Wales (0730)
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant referees: Romain Poite (France), George Clancy
(Ireland)
Television match official: Shaun Veldsman (South Africa)
Final
Sunday, Oct. 23
New Zealand v France (0800)
Referee: Craig Joubert
Assistant referees: Alain Rolland (Ireland), Nigel Owens
(Wales)
Television match official: Guilio de Santis (Italy)
