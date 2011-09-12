By Mitch Phillips
| QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 12
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 12 Close, but no
cigar, was the abiding feeling from the opening weekend of the
rugby World Cup as a series of upsets looked on the cards only
for the favourites to find a way to sneak home.
Rugby's weakness has always been its lack of depth, with six
or seven World Cup quarter-finalists entirely predictable and
the same tiny handful of teams regularly fighting it out in the
semi-finals.
The first tranche of fixtures, while not exactly suggesting
a shift in that power structure and probably a little unworthy
of a local newspaper's headline declaring Saturday "the day of
the minnows", did at least offer an indication that the gap
might be narrowing.
Romania and Japan, confirmed "minnows" of the international
game, had Scotland and France in disarray, while the United
States produced a creditable display against Ireland.
Among the stronger sides, Argentina, still the outsiders
despite their third-place finish four years ago, will still be
wondering how they failed to beat England, while Wales looked
every inch the winners against holders South Africa except on
the scoreboard.
However, when the dust settled the Welsh were left still
trying to add to their solitary victory in more than 100 years
of playing the Springboks, while Argentina's defeat means they
have now lost six of their opening matches in the seven World
Cups and 11 of their 15 games against England.
Japan will certainly have won over some new fans for their
brilliant display of relentless running rugby that had France on
the ropes and they have shown massive improvement under the
guidance of former All Black John Kirwan.
They certainly look a world away from the side thrashed 91-3
by Australia and 72-18 by Wales four years ago, not to mention
the 1995 embarrassment of losing 145-17 to New Zealand - which
is likely to forever remain the biggest score racked up in a
World Cup.
SOLITARY SUCCESS
Yet Japan's win over Zimbabwe 20 years ago remains their
solitary success in 21 matches spanning all seven tournaments -
hardly an inspiring record for the country due to host the World
Cup in 2019.
Romania were the closest to pulling off probably the
biggest-ever World Cup upset when they led Scotland with six
minutes remaining but two late tries by Simon Danielli saw the
Scots home as they seek to maintain their record of reaching at
least the quarter-finals in every tournament.
The performance underlined the progress Romania have made in
recent years, having lost 42-0 to the Scots at the same stage
four years ago and 90-8 to Australia in 2003.
Namibia too looked unrecognisable from their former selves
as they produced some nice touches and no little organisation
despite losing 49-25 to Fiji.
In 2003 the African side were on the wrong end of the World
Cup's most one-sided result when they were crushed 142-0 by
Australia, while four years ago they lost 87-10 to France, 63-3
to Argentina and even 30-0 to Georgia.
The International Rugby Board (IRB) will be delighted with
such progress, seeing it as a tangible return on the huge
investment it has made in second and third-tier nations.
However, that development is likely to lose momentum as the
tournament progresses as the event's structure, designed to
maximize TV audiences, again heavily favours the major nations.
While the likes of hosts New Zealand, England, Australia and
South Africa can look forward to a virtual full week's rest
between all their group matches, it is a different story for the
outsiders.
Namibia, the United States and Samoa have to squeeze all
four of theirs into just 16 days while the likes of Georgia,
Canada, Romania, Russia and Russia are not much better off
making it even tougher to achieve that next step up into the
knockout phase.
(Editing by Ossian Shine. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more rugby click on