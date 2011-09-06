WELLINGTON, Sept 6 Romania winger Catalin Fercu, who failed to show up in New Zealand for the rugby World Cup because he has a fear of flying, has been officially ruled out of the tournament with pneumonia, organisers said on Tuesday.

Fercu had already been replaced in the squad by Adrian Apostol when he did not arrive last week, Romanian officials said.

They had told reporters upon arrival in Christchurch that the winger had a fear of flying and no amount of persuasion could get him on the plane to New Zealand.

Rugby World Cup officials, however, said in a statement he had been ruled out of the tournament after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Romania begin their World Cup campaign against Scotland in Invercargill on Sept. 10 before they play Argentina, England and Georgia in Pool B.