WELLINGTON, Sept 6 Romania winger Catalin Fercu,
who failed to show up in New Zealand for the rugby World Cup
because he has a fear of flying, has been officially ruled out
of the tournament with pneumonia, organisers said on Tuesday.
Fercu had already been replaced in the squad by Adrian
Apostol when he did not arrive last week, Romanian officials
said.
They had told reporters upon arrival in Christchurch that
the winger had a fear of flying and no amount of persuasion
could get him on the plane to New Zealand.
Rugby World Cup officials, however, said in a statement he
had been ruled out of the tournament after being diagnosed with
pneumonia.
Romania begin their World Cup campaign against Scotland in
Invercargill on Sept. 10 before they play Argentina, England and
Georgia in Pool B.
