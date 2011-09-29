WELLINGTON, Sept 29 The International Rugby Board (IRB) should be providing more chances for smaller teams to play the top nations and ignore any calls to restructure the World Cup into a two-tier competition, according to Romania captain Marius Tincu.

Romania ended their World Cup campaign with a 25-9 loss to Georgia in Palmerston North on Wednesday, having lost all four of their games in Pool B. It was the second time they have ended the tournament without a victory.

Tincu, however, was not impressed with the suggestion from a journalist that the lower-tier nations should compete for a 'World Trophy' rather than play for the World Cup.

"I think if they change the tournament it's not good for rugby," Tincu told reporters after he earned his 50th test cap in the loss to Georgia.

"Because if you don't play against the big teams, you don't go up. You stay at the same level (and) I think the IRB's (goal) is to help the little nations go up."

Romania, who had been thrashed by England 134-0 at Twickenham a decade ago and lost to Scotland 42-0 at the last World Cup in France, showed how competitive they were when they led the Scots with seven minutes remaining in their opening match in Invercargill.

The Scots needed two late tries from Simon Danielli to win the game 34-24 and Tincu said he felt their initial performance and that of the other lower-tier sides in the tournament had shown the gap was narrowing on the Tier One countries.

BIG INVESTMENT

"If you see the first game with Romania, Russia, every little team played very well with the big teams for the first 30 minutes to an hour," he added.

"I think everyone has the potential but they need a big investment. If there are two competitions it's not good.

"It's not interesting. I played against England with 30,000 people (in Dunedin).

"If it's two competitions, it's very bad for rugby."

Romania coach Romeo Stefan Gontineac backed his captain and then agreed that one possible step to help Europe's Tier Two nations would be the introduction of a promotion-relegation system between the Six Nations and the secondary European Nations Cup.

"That would be a good idea (but) it won't happen soon," Gontineac.

"It's still a big difference between us and the Six Nations sides but in the end I think it would be a good idea.

"Even if one year you lose by 40 points, 50 points at least you will improve your rugby (and) only having high level games can you improve your rugby.

"We thought we had improved but when we play teams at this level and this competition we saw that we still have a lot of work to do."

