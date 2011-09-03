AUCKLAND, Sept 3 Romanian winger Catalin Fercu's decision to withdraw from their rugby World Cup squad because he did not want to go on the long flight has annoyed half of the team, vice captain Cristian Petre said on Saturday.

"I would say more than half the team are angry at him, not just disappointed with him," Petre told reporters. "We feel like he just gave up. Some of the team feel like he just abandoned us when we needed him most."

Romania arrived in New Zealand on Thursday without Fercu and will begin their World Cup campaign against Scotland in Invercargill on Sept. 10 before they finish their Pool B campaign with matches against Argentina, England and Georgia.

Petre said he understood Fercu's concerns.

"If you make someone fly against their will, they could have a panic attack and that would be worse."

"A lot of the team don't understand his decision and that's why many are angry at him. They feel like he could have made an effort to try and be with us."

Adrian Apostol replaced Fercu in the squad.

