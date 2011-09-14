Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
INVERCARGILL, New Zealand, Sept 15 Romania coach Romeo Stefan Gontineac on Thursday named the following team for their rugby World Cup Pool B match against Argentina at Rugby Park, Invercargill on Saturday.
15-Iulian Dumitras, 14-Madalin Vlad Lemnaru, 13-Csaba Minya Gal, 12-Constantin Gheara, 11-Ionel Cazan, 10-Tiberius Ionut Dimofte, 9-Florin Surugiu, 8-Daniel Carpo, 7-Ovidiu Tonita, 6-Mihai Macovei, 5-Cristian Constantin Petre, 4-Valentin Neculai Ursache, 3-Paulica Ion, 2-Marius Tincu (captain), 1-Mihaita Alexandru Lazar
Replacements: 16-Bogdan Zebega Suman, 17-Silviu Florea, 18-Valentin Poparlan, 19-Daniel Gabriel Ianus, 20-Valentin Nicolae Calafeteanu, 21-Marin Danut Dumbrava, 22-Florin Adrian Vlaicu.
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.