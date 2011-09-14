INVERCARGILL, New Zealand, Sept 15 Romania coach Romeo Stefan Gontineac on Thursday named the following team for their rugby World Cup Pool B match against Argentina at Rugby Park, Invercargill on Saturday.

15-Iulian Dumitras, 14-Madalin Vlad Lemnaru, 13-Csaba Minya Gal, 12-Constantin Gheara, 11-Ionel Cazan, 10-Tiberius Ionut Dimofte, 9-Florin Surugiu, 8-Daniel Carpo, 7-Ovidiu Tonita, 6-Mihai Macovei, 5-Cristian Constantin Petre, 4-Valentin Neculai Ursache, 3-Paulica Ion, 2-Marius Tincu (captain), 1-Mihaita Alexandru Lazar

Replacements: 16-Bogdan Zebega Suman, 17-Silviu Florea, 18-Valentin Poparlan, 19-Daniel Gabriel Ianus, 20-Valentin Nicolae Calafeteanu, 21-Marin Danut Dumbrava, 22-Florin Adrian Vlaicu.

