DUNEDIN, Sept 22 Romania coach Romeo Gontineac on Thursday named the following team to play England in their third World Cup Pool B match at Otago Stadium, Dunedin on Saturday:

15-Florin Adrian Vlaicu, 14-Stefan Eugen Ciuntu, 13-Ionel Cazan, 12-Iulian Dumitras,11-Adrian Marian Apostol, 10-Marin Danut Dumbrava; 9-Lucian Mihai Sirbu, 8-Ovidiu Tonita, 7-Cosmin Aurel Ratiu, 6-Sandu Stelian Burcea, 5-Cristian Constantin Petre (captain), 4-Valentin Poparlan, 3-Silviu Florea, 2-Bogdan Zebega Suman, 1-Nicolae Nere.

Replacements: 16-Marius Tincu, 17-Paulica Ion, 18-Mihai Macovei, 19-Daniel Gabriel Ianus, 20-Valentin Nicolae Calafeteanu, 21-Csaba Minya Gal, 22-Catalin Marius Nicolae.

(Compiled by Mitch Phillips, editing by Tom Pilcher; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.; For more rugby stories click on the newslink )