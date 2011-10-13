MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia, who made their rugby
World Cup debut last month, plan to bid for the sport's premier
event in 2023, the Russian Rugby Union (RRU) said on Thursday.
"During our board meeting RRU president Vyacheslav Kopyev
stated that Russia would lodge a formal bid to host the World
Cup in 2023," the union said on its website (www.rugby.ru).
"The Russian team had a respectable showing in New Zealand,
scoring eight tries -- a great achievement for the World Cup
debutants. Still, we fell short of our main objective -- we
could not win against the United States."
The Russians, as expected, lost all four of their group
matches. Their other defeats came against Australia, Ireland and
Italy, prompting the resignation of coach Nikolay Nerush.
England will host the 2015 World Cup with Japan staging the
tournament four years later.
The game's profile has steadily risen in Russia in recent
years and the world's largest country by area has also been
awarded the rugby sevens World Cup in 2013 with the sport making
its Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
"One of our objectives is to win the rugby sevens World Cup
in 2013 and also compete in a (15-a-side) World Cup on a regular
basis," the RRU said.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Ken Ferris
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)