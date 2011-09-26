AUCKLAND, Sept 26 Russian hooker Valery
Tsnobiladze has been cited for striking an opponent with his
head during their rugby World Cup pool C match against Ireland,
organisers said on Monday.
The 30-year-old front row forward has been cited for the
allegaed offence during his team's 62-12 defeat at the hands of
Ireland in Rotorua on Sunday.
The date and time of the hearing, to be held in Auckland, is
yet to be set, a statement said.
If found guilty, Tsnobiladze is likely to miss his country's
final World Cup match against Australia in Nelson on Saturday.
