AUCKLAND, Sept 26 Russian hooker Valery Tsnobiladze has been cited for striking an opponent with his head during their rugby World Cup pool C match against Ireland, organisers said on Monday.

The 30-year-old front row forward has been cited for the allegaed offence during his team's 62-12 defeat at the hands of Ireland in Rotorua on Sunday.

The date and time of the hearing, to be held in Auckland, is yet to be set, a statement said.

If found guilty, Tsnobiladze is likely to miss his country's final World Cup match against Australia in Nelson on Saturday.

(Created by Alex Borthwick; By Alastair Himmer)