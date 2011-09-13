By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 13
WELLINGTON, Sept 13 Russia's long awaited rugby
World Cup debut against the United States on Thursday will
provide a massive boost for the sport back home, say team
officials.
"It's huge. The eyes of the world are on the team. The
match will be on the main TV channel," Russian team director
Kingsley Jones told reporters in New Plymouth ahead of the
clash.
"This can take the game in Russia to the next level. There's
huge interest. Hopefully it'll spark younger generations to get
involved in rugby because the potential in Russia is huge."
The game has been dubbed the 'Cold War' match in reference
to the geo-political tension between the Soviet Union and U.S.
that developed after World War Two and lasted until the 1980s
when Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan agreed to a detente
that ultimately led to the end of the tension in the early 1990s
when the Soviet Union broke up.
The end of the Cold War, however, virtually destroyed the
sport in Russia and it continues to struggle for media exposure
and commercial interest, but Jones said the fact Russian deputy
Prime Minister Alexander Zhukov was attending the match
indicated its importance.
"I suppose it says that it (rugby) is being taken
seriously," Jones said. "The deputy prime minister will add
extra interest and Russia will be looking at this (saying),
'this is serious'."
Russia has also been awarded the International Rugby Board's
rugby sevens World Cup in 2013, while the introduction of the
cut down version of the sport in the Olympics programme in 2016,
will also undoubtedly boost the sport's appeal and exposure.
"We had three things that changed Russian rugby dramatically
-- that is rugby getting into the Olympics, qualifying for the
rugby World Cup and winning the right to host the Rugby World
Cup Sevens in 2013," Russian Rugby Union vice president Howard
Thomas said.
"Those three factors are the perfect wave and Russian rugby
has a lot of opportunities now to ride this wave.
"There is no doubt, as symbolised by this trip, that we have
government support.
"Our government wants us to become a major rugby nation.
They are prepared to support us in order to achieve that."
LONG WAIT
While a Soviet Union team toured New Zealand in 1991,
playing a New Zealand XV that included several All Blacks,
Russia has never competed at a rugby World Cup, missing out on
qualifying for the 1995 tournament in South Africa when they
lost a crunch match to Romania.
In 2003, they were banned from the tournament's qualifying
rounds because of three incorrectly registered South
African-born players, while in 2007 they lost to Portugal, who
made their debut at the global showcase in France.
Finally, after 24 years of waiting, the debutants were left
with the unfortunate stigma of being the final team to play a
match at the tournament -- and Jones said it has been difficult
containing their excitement.
"The last time we played was Aug. 26. It hasn't been easy
(and) there has been an edge in training since we came here.
Particularly since the tournament started, the lads are sitting
back, watching the games on television.
"They are anxious to play right now, the game can't start
soon enough."
While the game is being billed as the Cold War match, the
players were not buying into the marketing hype, preferring
instead to concentrate on their job on the field.
"For us the game is not a political question," hooker
Vladislav Korshunov said.
"For us, it's just important to be here and take part at
rugby World Cup."
