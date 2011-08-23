MOSCOW Aug 23 World Cup debutants Russia have
named Australian lock Adam Byrnes in their 30-man squad
announced on Tuesday.
Coach Nikolai Nerush included Byrnes, who plays for the
Melbourne Rebels and has Russian ancestry, in the squad for the
Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament in New Zealand after the 30-year-old
expressed his desire to represent his adopted country.
"Both grandparents on my mother's side are Russian, and I
was baptised in a Russian Orthodox church, so I have strong
connections to my Russian heritage," Byrnes said earlier this
year.
"Language was easy as a kid, my mum spoke to me in Russian
and I spoke it fluently as a child. But over time that has waned
a bit as English took over," he added.
"I'll have to do a bit of a crash course in numbers and
basic things, but hopefully I can pick it all up again."
Despite his Russian heritage, Byrnes had to convince
Russia's coaching staff that he would be able to blend in with
his new team mates on this month's two-week tour of Britain.
"We'll see if he really wants to play for Russia and gets
along with the rest of the team before we make a final
decision," Nerush told Reuters in an interview earlier this
month. "We don't want to create any animosity in the team."
Winger Vasili Artemyev, who earlier this year became the
first Russian to join an English Premiership side when he signed
a two-year contract with Northampton Saints, also made the cut.
Russia, who are in Pool C alongside Australia, Italy,
Ireland and the United States, begin their campaign against the
Americans in New Plymouth on Sept. 15.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)