AUCKLAND, Sept 28 Russian hooker Valery Tsnobiladze's World Cup was brought to a premature end on Wednesday when he was banned for three weeks for head-butting Irish flanker Sean O'Brien.

Tsnobiladze protested his innocence after being cited over the incident, which took place during Ireland's 62-12 Pool C victory in Rotorua on Sunday.

Although the judicial officer concluded the butt was "reckless rather than deliberate" and O'Brien suffered no injury, the 30-year-old will still miss his country's final match of the tournament against Australia on Saturday.

Russia have lost all three of their matches so far on their World Cup debut and cannot advance to the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)

