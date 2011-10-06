WELLINGTON Oct 6 South Africa lock Bakkies Botha has been forced out of the rugby World Cup after he sustained a fresh Achilles injury during training on Wednesday ahead of the side's quarter-final with Australia.

The 32-year-old, who had been battling a chronic Achilles complaint throughout the tournament, had declared himself "100 percent" fit for Sunday's Wallabies match but was a surprise omission when the team was named earlier on Thursday.

Coach Peter de Villiers told reporters that the veteran lock had injured the opposite ankle when he landed awkwardly from a lineout and had been ruled out of the match at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Team officials said later on Thursday that he would return to South Africa to seek treatment advice from a specialist before taking up a contract with French club Toulon on Nov. 1.

