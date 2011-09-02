By Jason Humphries
DURBAN, Sept 2 Heinrich Brussow may be the
smallest man in the South Africa forwards but the openside
flanker could well be the most influential player in the team as
the Springboks prepare to defend their rugby World Cup crown.
Brussow, who stands just 1.80m (5' 11") tall, is something
of an anomaly in Springbok rugby which, traditionally, has been
obsessed with size.
If one considers that Brussow's likely loose forward
partners, Pierre Spies and Schalk Burger, are both comfortably
over 1.90m (6' 3") it shows just how hard Brussow has had to
work just to force himself into international contention.
That he has thrived on the international stage is testament
to his skill in the breakdown and the different dimension he has
brought to the Springboks which had relied, for the most part,
on tall ball-carriers and line-out options in their mix.
Former Australia captain and World Cup winner John Eales,
writing in Australian newspaper The Melbourne Age summed up
Brussow's importance to the Springboks.
(Brussow may be) the smallest man in their pack ... (but)
his play enables them to compete in a fast-paced, modern style
of game, even if they don't willingly play that way themselves,"
said Eales.
Brussow has a refreshingly simple view of his role in the
team.
"A fetcher's job is to be in the opposition's faces, slow
ball down, make a lot of tackles and make sure that your team
gets quick and good ball and that is my main focus," he said
during this year's Tri-Nations.
Brussow, 25, made his test debut off the bench against
England at Twickenham in November 2008 but he made his mark on
the international stage against the British and Irish Lions in
2009 as South Africa clinched a 2-1 series win.
The Bloemfontein-born loose forward, who enjoys fishing or
hunting during his downtime, then played a pivotal role as the
Springboks secured the Tri-Nations title in the same year.
Brussow's career has been dogged by injury and he missed the
entire 2010 international season because of a knee ligament
injury while he missed a large part of this year's Super Rugby
tournament because of rib and then hamstring injuries.
But his importance to the Springboks was underlined when
coach Peter de Villiers had no qualms in thrusting Brussow
straight back into the Tri-Nations despite his lack of playing
time -- he had only played 25 minutes for his provincial team,
the Cheetahs, in a Currie Cup match.
Brussow was considered man of the match for the Springboks
in their 18-5 victory over the All Blacks in their final
Tri-Nations encounter, constantly slowing down New Zealand's
ball and effecting turnovers.
The key will be whether he is able to repeat the feat
against All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who did not play in
Port Elizabeth, and Australia's David Pocock and nullify their
impact should the teams meet in the World Cup.
