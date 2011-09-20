TAUPO, New Zealand, Sept 20 Springbok winger
Bryan Habana, who needs to cross the line just once at the rugby
World Cup to become South Africa's all time leading try scorer,
is happy to forego that honour if he can otherwise contribute to
a win for the defending champions this week.
The 28-year-old was top try scorer at the last World Cup
with a record-equalling eight and is unlikely to have a better
chance to reach the milestone than in Thursday's World Cup match
against Namibia at Albany.
Tied on 38 tries with former scrumhalf Joost van der
Westhuizen since June last year, Habana was recalled to the
Springbok side on Tuesday after recovering from a knee injury.
Declaring himself "good to go" for the Pool D clash, the
2007 world player of the year said ending his try drought at
international level was not top of his list of priorities.
"I've always said with my time at the Springboks, it's never
going to be about Bryan Habana the individual," he told
reporters.
"It's about what I can bring to the team. Whether that be by
leadership, whether that be by scoring tries, whether that be by
making cross-cover defence tackles, it's about making a
contribution.
"If that 39th try comes, it comes, and if the Springboks win
150-0 without me scoring a try and I've contributed, then I'll
be happy."
South Africa, who scraped past Wales 17-16 in their opener
before putting Fiji to the sword 49-3 last weekend, have
probably had to adjust their longer term planning after
Ireland's stunning upset of Australia in Pool C last Saturday.
As likely winners of Pool D, South Africa would have been
expecting to face the Irish in the quarter-finals but now are
almost certain to meet the Wallabies, who beat them home and
away on their way to claiming the Tri-Nations title.
"It's great for the World Cup," Habana said. "It's shaken
the whole thing up a little bit. It's made the whole thing more
exciting going forward.
"We now know that if we want to have any chance of getting
to the top, we're going to have to beat some of the best teams
in the world. It's going to be the same on the other side of the
draw as well."
The two defeats to the Wallabies in the Tri-Nations campaign
formed part of a miserable run-up to the tournament for the
defending champions, which led to harsh criticism from the
expectant South African public.
"There's always going to be criticism in international
rugby," said Habana. "The pressure we put on ourselves as a team
to perform is greater than any other pressure we feel."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Auckland; Editing by Ossian
Shine)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories