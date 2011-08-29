JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 Hosts New Zealand will present defending champions South Africa with their biggest obstacle in the World Cup starting next month despite successive Tri-Nations' defeats, Springbok coach Peter de Villiers said on Monday.

The All Blacks were beaten 18-5 in Port Elizabeth then lost 25-20 to Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, a win which gave the Wallabies the Tri-Nations' title.

"The Wallabies got it right on Saturday, they cut down on their space because both teams like to play expansively. The Wallabies concentrated more on their forwards and were brutal in contact and very focused, you could see by the way they stared down the haka," De Villiers told a news conference.

"But nothing has changed. To beat New Zealand in New Zealand will still be very tough and they are still the favourites for the World Cup. But if the pressure in New Zealand gets to their team, then it may affect the way they play."

The Springboks had earlier visited South African president Jacob Zuma in his Pretoria guesthouse.

"We realise it is our responsibility to reach out to everyone and when the first citizen reaches out to us, then it is a great honour. It just added more pressure on to the team, but it made us realise that the whole country is behind us," De Villiers said.

"FUNNY THINGS"

Zuma made a joking reference to the All Blacks and their pre-game haka when he addressed the Springbok team in Pretoria.

"I still believe no one can defeat us, we are the kings of rugby. Don't worry about that team who does funny things before the game, in your hands they will be humbled and will take their defeat," Zuma said.

Zuma said he still had fond memories of the day South Africa beat New Zealand 15-12, courtesy of a Joel Stransky drop goal in extra time, to win the 1995 World Cup in Johannesburg.

"After that drop goal, I jumped out of my seat yelling and nearly injured my children, I lost control," Zuma said.

"We are a spoiled nation, we want to win all the time and if the team loses once, everyone says they are useless. But that keeps them on their toes, helps us to be a winning nation.

"Rugby is a key element of our country, and their top-class results have been a powerful nation builder, cutting across the divides and helping us build an identity we can all be proud of."

The Springboks leave for New Zealand on Thursday, arriving on Saturday in Wellington, where they open their World Cup campaign on Sept. 11 against Wales.

Team doctor Craig Roberts said utility backs Ruan Pienaar (ankle), Francois Steyn (hamstring) and Pat Lambie (shoulder), centre Jean de Villiers (groin) and locks Victor Matfield (hamstring) and Bakkies Botha (knee) all had minor injuries and would train separately from the rest of the squad in a contact session later on Monday.

