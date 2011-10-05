* Botha's World Cup could be over
* Most experienced Springboks lineup, 11 World Cup winners
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Oct 6 John Smit was restored as
South Africa captain and veteran lock Bakkies Botha's rugby
World Cup could be over after injury ruled him out of the
quarter-final against Australia on Sunday.
Smit, who returned to the starting line up in place of
Bismarck du Plessis, came off the bench in the Springboks' final
pool game against Samoa but barely spent any time on the field
after being sin-binned for a deliberate knock down within
minutes of running on.
Botha, who had said he was "100 percent fit" to face the
Tri-Nations champions, injured himself in training on Wednesday
and was not considered for the side named by coach Peter de
Villiers on Thursday.
"That was the worst part of my day yesterday. At training
when Bakkies came down in the first lineout he injured himself
again," De Villiers told reporters.
"Sadly for myself, and I think for Bakkies too, it might
mean that his tournament will be over now.
"To look in his face last night wasn't the best thing to do,
but that's reality, that's life, this is what we get and we just
have to move on."
De Villiers said the 32-year-old had aggravated his chronic
Achilles injury, which had forced him to play just a bit part in
the Springboks' two pool matches against Fiji and Namibia.
Botha had also suffered a slight hamstring strain, but de
Villiers said he had recovered from that injury.
"It was actually fine for him to go. It's just one of those
accidents that you get - not very good support when he came
down; he landed with several tonnes of weight on that foot (and)
when he came down he landed badly, so the Achilles flared up
again."
RULED OUT
De Villiers said they probably would not seek a replacement
for Botha, should he be definitively ruled out, until after the
quarter-final.
"We'll play it by ear and we'll see what happens this
weekend and then we will make a decision on Monday."
The impressive Danie Rossouw retained his place in the
second row alongside vice-captain Victor Matfield
Botha was not the only injury concern for de Villiers as he
named a vastly experienced side, which will again be led by
hooker John Smit, with winger JP Pietersen likely to have
undergo a fitness test on a knee injury.
Both Pietersen and fellow winger Bryan Habana had been
injury concerns heading into the match.
"JP is not one hundred percent as yet, but we'll give him
all the time that we can to prove his fitness and we just hope
that he will get through," de Villiers added.
"We've got a little tiger in (Francois) Hougaard so he will
be the one who will step in there (if Pietersen is unfit)."
De Villiers' team is the most experienced Springboks side to
take the field, with a total of 836 caps. The side that played
Wales in their World Cup opener had 815 caps.
The starting side on Sunday includes eight players who began
the 2007 World Cup final victory over England and three others
who were part of the Springboks' winning squad.
Only fullback Pat Lambie, flyhalf Morne Steyn, flanker
Heinrich Brussow and number eight Pierre Spies were not involved
in the 2007 campaign, though Spies was selected in the squad but
had to withdraw with illness.
"Certainly it's quite an experienced team, but it only
really counts if we can get the business done on Sunday," said
Smit.
Inside centre Jean de Villiers, who came on for Frans Steyn
against Samoa, replaced Steyn for Sunday's match after the
utility back was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder
injury.
"I could understand his excitement last week when he came
off the field against Samoa and he promptly told me it was the
first World Cup game he's been able to finish," Smit said of de
Villiers selection.
"He's pretty excited and I could see it in his enthusiasm
this week."
